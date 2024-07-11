Dark Comedy Production of Decked! Throws North Oregon Coast's Astoria Into the Season

Published 11/07/24 at 6:45 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – The gloriously indie theater operation on the north Oregon coast Ten Fifteen Theater throws you and Astoria into the Christmas season in another funky, edgy way. It runs December 6 – 21.

This year, a very modern holiday tale called Decked! closes out Ten Fifteen's 2024 season, a rollicking, kooky black comedy. It's been described as “throwing It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Carol into a cocktail shaker with some bourbon and sleeping pills.”

Decked! Takes place on Christmas Eve. Celia’s only child, Kit, confesses that she would rather live with her dad and his much younger partner beginning tonight, which also happens to be the couple’s wedding night.

Celia is soon left alone, feeling powerless and enraged, turning to alcohol and pills to escape her pain. Eventually, her eccentric sister Louise shows up to help her out of her despair. In a drug-induced state, (is she dead? or just tripping?) Celia wakes up in an alternate dimension where the sisters review her past, present, and potential future.





It's a nod to classics like It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Carol, but with an all-female troupe digging into themes of letting go and moving on.

Decked! Was written by Ginna Hoben is directed by Deanna Duplechain.

Dates and times: December 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 19th, 20th, and 21st 7:30 pm - December 8th and 15th at 3:30 pm. Tickets are $25, and are available online at www.thetenfifteentheater.com.

Ten Fifteen Theater is at 1015 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon

Also happening in the north Oregon coast town for the holidays is 2024 Winter Bazaar & Craft Fair on December 7.



A previous holiday production at Ten Fifteen



It's a day of shopping in Astoria at the Clatsop County Fair and Expo. Look for over 50 vendors from the local area, offering handcrafted winter wares – with lots of options of gift ideas that are distinctly one-of-a-kind. Free admission with a complementary hot cocoa bar. Food bank donations for the Clatsop Community Action are welcome and appreciated.

It happens 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Hall 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. MORE ASTORIA BELOW

Hotels in Astoria - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted