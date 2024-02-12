Coast Warmer Than Inland Oregon Next Two Days - Fog, Frost Advisories for Valley

(Astoria, Oregon) – It's a tad kooky but it's super cool. Or fire. Or awesome....or something. You wouldn't expect it, but right now the Oregon coast is warmer than the valley and inland regions. And it's stunningly sunny. (Photo Angi D Wildt Gallery, Astoria)

In fact, it's going to be clearer out there for a couple more days - and warmer than inland, as many parts of the valley and southern Oregon are under fog alerts of varying kinds. Indeed, the air is nicer on the beaches, too: there are lots of air stagnation alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS).

In recent days – and for another couple of days – the coastline is a few degrees warmer during the day than inland areas like Silverton, Portland, Ashland or Eugene. Beach towns such as Coos Bay, Seaside or Newport have reached daytime highs in the low to mid 50s. Inland areas have struggled to get out of the 40s.

Social media has been filling up with resplendent shots of sunny coastal skies from recent days, including these by Angi Wildt of Angi D Wildt Gallery. She snagged these positively glowing shots of Astoria on Sunday.

At night, however, is when they somewhat even out. Both areas have been and will continue to plummet down to near freezing.

That continues on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the NWS, but on Thursday both regions turn to a cloudier, rainier disposition.

In the meantime, however, the valley and I-5 Corridor get a Freezing Fog Advisory through Tuesday morning, while the southern Oregon coast gets a frost advisory into Tuesday morning.

“With surface temps right around or slightly below freezing combined with areas of dense fog, have decided to issue a Freezing Fog Advisory for the southern Willamette Valley and east-central Willamette Valley,” the NWS said. “This advisory is in effect until 11 AM Tuesday. While surface visibilities will improve Tuesday afternoon, the stubborn low clouds will remain in place through approximately Wednesday night (lowering to the ground each night as a layer of dense fog before lifting to a low stratus deck in the afternoon).”



Bandon may or may not be this clear in coming nights - photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts

The NWS cautioned anyone driving I-5, especially from Salem to Eugene. Slick spots may also be a danger.

On the south coast, areas like Bandon and Port Orford to Reedsport are under a frost advisory into the morning.

“Temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees Fahrenheit will result in frost formation,” the NWS said.



Pacific City - Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Air stagnation advisories are in effect all the way through Thursday for the vast majority of the western state, except for the coastline and ending in the Cascades.

Insider's Tip: winds are generally expected to be low on the coast. If they really die down during this run of sunny skies, make sure you're walking the beaches then. The lack of winds can let the ocean and sands heat up the beach to where it feels ten to 20 degrees warmer.

