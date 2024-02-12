Candy Cane Express and Holiday Cheers Run on North Oregon Coast Rails

Published 12/02/24 at 6:15 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – Rolling up and down the tracks of the Tillamook Coast is one heckuva Christmas party on locomotive wheels. The Candy Cane Express is now tooting its way along the shoreline – Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad's latest offering of excursion tours, which happen every weekend through December 23. (Courtesy photos, OSCR)

However, there's something even newer on the railway: the Holiday Cheers Express. That's a special ride taking place only on December 8.

The new excursion that day is over 21 years old only, and features the chance to celebrate the season with a wee drinky-poo. You'll get to sip on your choice of locally-crafted beer or wine as you take in views along the Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay, as well as the Pacific Ocean.

It runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and takes you into dusk. And hopefully, if the skies are clear, you'll get blue hour as well.

You'll be part of something really festive rolling down the track: a train completely decked out in holiday lights.

“The historic train is already decorated for our usual Candy Cane Express rides for all ages,” OSCR said. “This is a fantastic way to enjoy a longer trip aboard the Candy Cane Express train with a more mature audience and libations. The train is set to be pulled by a 99-year-old steam locomotive. Passengers are encouraged to dress up in their ugliest sweaters for this ride.”

That old locomotive is a bit of a celebrity: it's the McLoud 25 seen in the movie “Stand By Me.” It often makes many of the trips, and the Candy Cane Express runs may also be hauled by the famed engine.

Tickets for the Holiday Cheers Express are $65. Riders get two drink tickets (which could be non-alcoholic options as well). Everyone gets complimentary sweets at the halfway point, and light food options will be available.

The Candy Cane Express runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the month, and these are about an hour.

Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) reports having a great first run over the Thanksgiving weekend.

“Santa returns home for the week, but his sleigh is scheduled to return for our first run next weekend Friday, December 5th,” OSCR said on social.





Yes, these runs include visits from Santa. You get complementary hot cocoa and cookies, and you get to write letters to Santa while waiting for him to visit onboard. These run from Garibaldi to Rockway Beach and back.

Tickets for adults vary by the kind of car, going between $33 and $44. Children are less, with infants free. See the site for full info. oregoncoastscenic.org (503) 842-7972.

