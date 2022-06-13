Complete Oregon Coast Independence Day / 4th of July Events, 2022

2022-06-13

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Leaving the pandemic behind is nothing short of a collective sigh of relief, and the return of full fireworks events along the Oregon coast is a definite sign of that. Not all towns have quite returned to normal happenin's yet, and some are still unclear whether or not they're going to have events. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: Yachats)

Here is a full list of Independence Day fun along the beach, which starts at the Washington coast. Some event listings may be updated, so check back periodically to see if your fave town has changed.

Washington Coast: July 2, Illwaco. The Firecracker 5K Run / Walk at 9 am. Major fireworks display at the Port of Illwaco.

July 4, Astoria. Fireworks on the river, visible from the bay and around Astoria.

July 4, Warrenton. “Blast from The Past," an old-fashioned community parade on Main Avenue in downtown Warrenton on the north Oregon coast, beginning at 3 pm. Prior to that, the Warrenton Volunteer Firefighters will host a BBQ of hamburgers and hotdogs for free (donations welcome.) See the Astoria link.

July 4, Seaside. 4th of July parade at 10 a.m., rain or shine. From the south end of the Necanicum River through Holladay Dr. and Broadway, then back to the river. Since the 4th is on a Monday, large crowds are expected resulting in traffic delays. Arriving early is strongly suggested.

Official fireworks show begins at dusk: one of the largest in the state.

The Seaside Visitors Center advises personal fireworks are not allowed in the area around the Turnaround. Beach fires must be 50 feet from any grasses, and no tents or overnight camping on the beach. Shooting off illegal fireworks will get you ticketed. Find parking east of the Necanicum.

July 5: Cleanup efforts on the beaches of Seaside, Warrenton and in Astoria. See the Astoria link.

July 4. Cannon Beach Independence Day Parade. No fireworks in town because of the puffins / bird refuges. The north Oregon coast hotspot has the parade starting at 11 a.m., starting at Spruce St. Kids, bikes, old cars, decorated entries, and walking groups are welcome to enter with a special invitation to all Veterans. Call 503-436-2623.

Manzanita. No fireworks or parade this year.

Rockaway Beach, July 4. A parade starts at 11 am, with dazzling floats and goofy fun. Afterwards, head over to Phyllis Baker Park for the always-hilarious Annual Dachshund Races. Visit the Rockaway Lioness Bake and Plant Sale, play a game of Airsoft paintball, and enjoy a flyover by the National Guard. Fireworks after dark (nationally acclaimed as of late). See Rockaway Beach link.

Fireworks in Pacific City, July 4. Nearby in Cloverdale, there's the Clover's Day parade led by a cow. See Tillamook Coast link.

July 3 – 5 Oceanside 100 Years Celebration. Activities: Historical exhibit; Local flora and fauna exhibit; oral histories; live music; food booths; and a tribute to the Rosenberg family and birthday party on the 5th at 1:30 pm. See Tillamook Coast link.

Note: Parking is limited, but a shuttle parking is available along the road to Cape Mears lighthouse. Follow the signs. See Tillamook Coast link.

July 4, Lincoln City. Fireworks at dusk over Siletz Bay, which can be seen all over town. During the day, the SW 51st access will host a series of bands. 11:30 am: Sons of Beaches. 2:30 pm: Strawberry Roan. 5 pm: the Hellcats. More at the Lincoln City site.



Depoe Bay. No fireworks or celebrations.

July 4, Newport. Harry Corrow Freedom Run at 8:30 a.m., Independence Day Parade, fireworks at dusk over Yaquina Bay.



Waldport on the third



July 3, Waldport. Annual Waldport Independence Weekend Fireworks on that Sunday. Fireworks launch over Alsea Bay at dusk and always a crowd pleaser. www.findyourselfinwaldport.com



Yachats – the central Oregon coast town does something rather different this year.

July 2: Yachats hold its fireworks display on Saturday, July 2. Stake out a place on the beach on Yachats Bay, anywhere in downtown or along the 804 Trail and you'll get a great view. Tip: situate yourself a bit farther away from the main access behind downtown as that's where the fireworks are shot from. Get up farther north on the 804, just east of the highway or on the southern side of Yachats. Live music that day. At 2 pm: T. Ray and The Shades. Yachats Lions Pancake Breakfast at 7:30 am. Duck Race for Kids at 10 am. Yachats Ladies Club Bazaar at 10 am.

July 3-4, Yachats Farmers Market at 9 am.

July 4, Yachats La De Da Parade: the most irreverent and wacky of parades along the Oregon coast, it begins at noon. Route is along Ocean View Dr. between W. 7th St. and Beach Ave. and from the state park lawn at the west end of 2nd St.

July 4, Florence. Fireworks at dusk over the Siuslaw River. Bicycle parade, pie eating contests, more. See the full list of Florence Fourth of July events

Reedsport. No word on celebrations yet.

July 3 and 4, Coos Bay: Massive fireworks on the 3rd over the bay. 20 minutes worth of pyrotechnics synchronized to music.

On the Fourth: Firecracker Run – ½ Miles Kid's Run and 4k Run/Walk. Around the lake and through flowery Mingus Park, then through some city streets. More info on run.

Fireworks again on the Fourth, shot out over the bay. See Coos Bay link.

July 4, Bandon. 10 am: Celebration Parade on Highway 101 and Old Town Bandon. Noon to 2 pm: Cardboard Boat Regatta Races (registration at 11:30 am). Port of Bandon Coquille River waterfront, 1st St. SE

Tentative ice cream event and wine event (see Bandon site for updates).

Grand fireworks display over the river at 10 pm.

Port Orford. July 2 – 4. A monster of a festival is set for those three days, all more or less part of the Port Orford Jubilee. There's a rock hunt for painted rocks, a treasure hunt through yard sales, a dance part at Langlois, a golf event on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., and one of the highlights is food, music and fun Battle Rock Wayside Park. Also at the park on Monday the 4th is a chance to get your picture taken with Spiderman and other superheroes. Then all the big fireworks go off at dusk in that spot. There are too many events to list here. Go to https://portorfordjubilee.org/events/.



Gold Beach,July 4: A bazaar during the day at the Port of Gold Beach and then fireworks at dusk.

Brookings: Events from July 2 – 4. There will be vendors, food, beer gardens, music and lots of fun for the families at the Port of Brookings Harbor Boardwalk on July 2 and 3. Then massive fireworks on the fourth over the port.

