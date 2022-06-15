Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Parade, Food Contests and Explosions for Central Oregon Coast: Florence's Fourth

Published 06/15/22 at 7:35 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Parade, Food Contests and Explosions for Central Oregon Coast: Florence's Fourth

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Florence, Oregon) – The skies and the streets of one central Oregon coast town will be lighting up with fun and frivolity for the Fourth of July, as Florence puts together its big display for the year. A collaboration between the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Florence and the Port of Siuslaw – as well as other local groups – there will be a parade, pie eating contests, music and uproarious times throughout Historic Old Town Florence.

The whole shindig technically gets started on June 27, as Florence Habitat for Humanity has created a communitywide Porch Parade going from that day until July 4. On July 4, there's a Bicycle Parade down Bay Street and the annual pie eating contests and watermelon eating contests.

Fireworks will go off over the central Oregon coast town and its Siuslaw River, starting about 10 p.m. They'll be shot off from the east end of the Port of Siuslaw Campground in Historic Old Town on the fourth. The location provides a multitude of great vantage points for spectators with the colorful 30-minute program reflecting off the river, with the shimmering of the mortars adding greatly to the entire effect.

“The Port, the City, and the Chamber will work again with the experts at Western Display Fireworks, to make this happen,” said Chamber president/CEO Bettina Hannigan. “Big thanks go to the Port for their generosity in providing the launch location again. This year the City of Florence, the Port of Siuslaw and the Florence Area Chamber are jointly funding the big event for a total of more than $24,000. We look forward to celebrating our nation’s independence and encourage everyone in Florence to find safe and fun ways to celebrate Independence Day this year, and to look to the skies that evening for the beautiful display we have planned.”

For the Porch Parade, local businesses and residents are encouraged to decorate their porch, yard or front window and show their patriotic spirit. To participate you can register your home or business online at https://www.florencehabitat.org/.

“Maps showing all registered participants will be available there,” said Mitzi Hathaway, Florence Area Chamber director of tourism development.

Those riotous annual pie and watermelon eating contests happen at the east end of Bay Street, in the grassy area of the Port of Siuslaw Parking lot. Registration is at noon and the competition begins at 2:00 p.m. Each category is limited to the first 36 people to register in each category - ages 5 to 10 years, 11 to 15 years, and 16+.

See the full Fourth roundup for the coast: Complete Oregon Coast Independence Day / 4th of July Events, 2022

“For the Bike Parade, registration is from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at Gazebo Park in Old Town. The parade begins at 10:00. We hope to see a ton of participation for this family-fun event. Decorate your bike, scooter, wagon, or yourself, and bring your family and friends down to the parade in Old Town,” Hathaway said.

Music and entertainment by DJ Al Rojas starts at the Port property at 8:00 p.m. Patriotic music accompanies the fireworks show.

Businesses, civic clubs, or individuals interested in making any size contribution to demonstrate their appreciation and offset the cost of the event are asked to contact Hannigan at 541-997-3128 or mail/drop off a check at the Chamber’s Visitors Center, 290 Highway 101.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW








Photo below courtesy Florence Chamber of Commerce

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Biplane Ride Near Florence a Joyful Thrill Ride Above Central Oregon Coast
Tomeny Aero takes you up around Florence, the lighthouse, Yachats or the dunes
A Tale of Two Oregon Coast Blobs and Their Past: One You Know, One You Don't
A fiery, jolting geologic history at Cascade Head, Cape Meares. Neskowin, Oceanside, geology
Parade, Food Contests and Explosions for Central Oregon Coast: Florence's Fourth
Florence will be lighting up with fun and frivolity for the Fourth of July
Summer Solstice Along Oregon / Washington Coast: Astronomy Parties, Curious F...
The longest day of the year and the beginning of summer on these NW beaches
Washington Coast Opens Ocean Salmon Season With Good Numbers
Sport anglers will soon get their first opportunities to catch wild salmon
50 Years of Cannon Beach's Coaster Theater - A Party, A Look at Oregon Coast ...
June 29 Cannon Beach's Coaster Theatre puts on a '70s party
1919 Wreck of J.A. Chanslor on South Oregon Coast Left 36 Dead Near Cape Blanco
Conditions were shifting on the morning of December 18, 1919. Port Orford, history
Chasing A Special Moon Up Highway 101: Oregon Coast Astronomy Adventures
An actual car chase for a story at Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Depoe Bay

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted