Parade, Food Contests and Explosions for Central Oregon Coast: Florence's Fourth

Published 06/15/22 at 7:35 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – The skies and the streets of one central Oregon coast town will be lighting up with fun and frivolity for the Fourth of July, as Florence puts together its big display for the year. A collaboration between the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Florence and the Port of Siuslaw – as well as other local groups – there will be a parade, pie eating contests, music and uproarious times throughout Historic Old Town Florence.

The whole shindig technically gets started on June 27, as Florence Habitat for Humanity has created a communitywide Porch Parade going from that day until July 4. On July 4, there's a Bicycle Parade down Bay Street and the annual pie eating contests and watermelon eating contests.

Fireworks will go off over the central Oregon coast town and its Siuslaw River, starting about 10 p.m. They'll be shot off from the east end of the Port of Siuslaw Campground in Historic Old Town on the fourth. The location provides a multitude of great vantage points for spectators with the colorful 30-minute program reflecting off the river, with the shimmering of the mortars adding greatly to the entire effect.



“The Port, the City, and the Chamber will work again with the experts at Western Display Fireworks, to make this happen,” said Chamber president/CEO Bettina Hannigan. “Big thanks go to the Port for their generosity in providing the launch location again. This year the City of Florence, the Port of Siuslaw and the Florence Area Chamber are jointly funding the big event for a total of more than $24,000. We look forward to celebrating our nation’s independence and encourage everyone in Florence to find safe and fun ways to celebrate Independence Day this year, and to look to the skies that evening for the beautiful display we have planned.”

For the Porch Parade, local businesses and residents are encouraged to decorate their porch, yard or front window and show their patriotic spirit. To participate you can register your home or business online at https://www.florencehabitat.org/.

“Maps showing all registered participants will be available there,” said Mitzi Hathaway, Florence Area Chamber director of tourism development.

Those riotous annual pie and watermelon eating contests happen at the east end of Bay Street, in the grassy area of the Port of Siuslaw Parking lot. Registration is at noon and the competition begins at 2:00 p.m. Each category is limited to the first 36 people to register in each category - ages 5 to 10 years, 11 to 15 years, and 16+.

See the full Fourth roundup for the coast: Complete Oregon Coast Independence Day / 4th of July Events, 2022

“For the Bike Parade, registration is from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at Gazebo Park in Old Town. The parade begins at 10:00. We hope to see a ton of participation for this family-fun event. Decorate your bike, scooter, wagon, or yourself, and bring your family and friends down to the parade in Old Town,” Hathaway said.

Music and entertainment by DJ Al Rojas starts at the Port property at 8:00 p.m. Patriotic music accompanies the fireworks show.

Businesses, civic clubs, or individuals interested in making any size contribution to demonstrate their appreciation and offset the cost of the event are asked to contact Hannigan at 541-997-3128 or mail/drop off a check at the Chamber’s Visitors Center, 290 Highway 101.

