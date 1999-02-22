LINCOLN CITY Travel, Virtual Tour: Beaches, Attractions and Inland 101 - Pictures, Photos of Lincoln City, Neskowin: Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Blog - Lincoln City Map, Milepost Guide

|
|Sea
Horse Oceanfront Lodging. High panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family
suites & fully equipped cottages. Gracious hospitality,
sparkling clean; features heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront
spa, whale watching, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks
and spas available. Pets in select rooms. Close to shops, restaurants, splendid beach accesses.
Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent’s room. Very
attractive rates. 1301 NW 21st Street, Lincoln City, Oregon
97367. Toll Free 800-662-2101 or 541-994-2101. www.seahorsemotel.com
|
|
D Sands Condominium Motel, Lincoln City. Every room is beachfront and comes as a suite or studio-suite and has a full-size kitchen and balcony or patio. Some gas fireplaces, all have DVD Players w/ movies. There's a heated indoor pool, a spa, and this fabulous beach is lit at night. Rooms sleep anywhere from two, four to six - including deluxe fireplace suites. Gift cards are available all year. 171 S.W. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-527-3925. www.dsandsmotel.com.
|
|A1
Beach Rentals, Lincoln City. Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway
lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose
from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional
beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven
bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the
beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available,
like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings
and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers. Lincoln
City, Oregon. 1-(503)-232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com.
|
|Nordic Oceanfront Inn. Newly remodeled oceanfront hotel has awesome views of Pacific from every unit. In-room Jacuzzis, kitchens, gas fireplaces and balconies or patios. Complimentary expanded hot continental breakfast. Some include Flat Screen TV’s, free in-room Wi-Fi, DVD players and rentals. Recreation area has double saunas, heated salt water pool and spa. A large sundeck, private beach access. Conference room is perfect for those planning special events..2133 NW Inlet. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-3558 (USA) or 1- 800-243-3558 (Canada. 800 848 7006). www.nordicoceanfrontinn.com/
|
|Inn at Spanish Head. All oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar. Studios to suites w/ microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and heated swimming pool. Conference, meeting rooms, wedding planner. 4009 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-8127 or 541-996-2161. www.spanishhead.com
|
|Pelican
Shores Inn. Every room a fabulous view. Renovated
suites, some w/ oceanfront patios or gas fireplaces, w/ free
Wi-Fi, DVD players, and kitchens. King studios w/ sliding glass
doors to oceanfront patios also. One-bdrm oceanfront suites
include a separate bedroom, kitchen. Other suites w/ 2 bedrooms,
living area, two bathrooms and more. Heated indoor pool, complimentary
continental breakfast, DVD’s for rent, guest laundry,
and barbecues. 2645 NW Inlet Ave. 800-705-5505. www.pelicanshores.com
|
|Ester Lee Motel.Spectacular oceanfront views, all unique rooms or cottages. Motel units sleep from two to four people; some full kitchens. All motel units w/ gas fireplaces. Some cottages w. full kitchen, or one or two bedrooms. Some cottages pet friendly. Most units free wi-fi, fireplaces; coffee, TV and DVD. Large library of over 300 DVDs, plus books in the lobby. One Jacuzzi cottage. Paved path to beach. 3803 S.W. Hwy. 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-3606. www.esterlee.com/
|
|Looking
Glass Inn. In Taft District, across from
Siletz Bay. Cape Cod-style inn, close to shopping, bay and
famous restaurants. Whirlpool suites, one bedroom deluxe suites,
two-bedroom fireplace suites or a suite w/ living area and two
bedrooms. Many w/ beautiful bay and ocean views and spacious
layouts. Whirlpools, gas fireplaces, kitchens and some rooms
with decks. Complimentary continental breakfast, wi-fi. Some
pet friendly. 861 SW 51st Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com
|
|Coho Oceanfront Lodge. Overlooking the Pacific; upscale, luxury hotel w/ some pet friendly. Jacuzzi, sauna, indoor heated pool, in-room massage, wifi, fitness room. Studios w/ balcony, deluxe suites for small families, couples. Suites designed for kids; big suites for larger families up to eight; fireplace suites too. Luxury suites available. Free continental breakfast. 1635 Northwest Harbor Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800 848 7006. www.thecoholodge.com.
|
|Oregon
Beach Vacations. Literally
over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive
and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats,
Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden
Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City,
Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly. Office
in Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com
|
|Inn at Wecoma. Formerly Farmer's Daughter Hotel. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly. 945 NW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-8981. www.innatwecoma.com
|
|Fathoms Restaurant. Breathtaking views, several stories above the surf. Breakfast: various griddle classics like pancakes, waffles, French toast to pigs in a blanket around $7, along with a large array of omelets around $10 - $13. Plenty of seafood specialties, pastas, salads and sandwiches for lunch. At dinner: steaks, clams, fish, chorizo, pastas and dozens of intricate, gourmet dishes, often in the $20 - $30 range. 4009 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City (just north of Depoe Bay, Oregon). 541-994-1601 or 800-452-8127. www.spanishhead.com/site/restaurant.html
|
|The Shearwater Inn. Upscale hotel, ocean views. Spacious rooms and suites, gas fireplaces, decks, easy beach access, outdoor hot tub, many dog friendly. Flat Screen TVs, DVD Players, Wi-Fi, some full kitchens. Some king beds, hide-a-beds. All w/ coffee maker, refrigerator, microwave and a hair dryer, Complimentary continental breakfastm hosted wine social. About three miles from Taft and Siletz Bay, quick drive to Outlet Mall. 120 NW Inlet Court. Lincoln City, Oregon.(541) 994-4121. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com
|
|Ocean Terrace Condominiums. Luxury condo-style rooms overlook ocean. Some rooms sleep as many as six. Sliding glass doors allow you to step outside. Each suite contains separate bedroom, full kitchen, TV in the living room and each bedroom, DVD player. Each decorated in unique way, you may find: hardwood floors, wi-fi, library ceiling, fine cabinetry, books and games, pillow top beds, massaging shower head, an office area, sleeper sofas, cable TV. 4229 SW Beach Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-3623. www.oceanterrace.com
|
|
Keystone Vacation Rentals - Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. Luxury oceanfront condos in Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. Beachfront or up high at whale watching vantage points. Often w/ private hot tubs, wi-fi, access to indoor pools and even a theater. Most sleep four. Other highlights include gourmet kitchens, river rock fireplace, plasma TV, washers and dryers, fitness center, pool table, beach patio, BBQ, covered parking, massage chair. Some have access to a conference room. Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. (503) 443-1414). www.KeystoneVacationsOregon.com
|
|
|Whistling Winds Motel, Lincoln City. Nestled quietly in a Lincoln City residential neighborhood, w/ hefty dose of historic charm and a sense woodsy yet modern chic. Fifteen romantic units; spectacular weekend with that special someone or the whole family. Some rooms are pet friendly. Indulge in the fireplace suite, or rooms featuring vaulted ceilings, warm rich wood and walls, Jacuzzis, hand built river rock fireplace or a fully equipped kitchen. It's vintage at its best and most enduring. 866-384-9346 3264 NW Jetty Ave, Lincoln City, Oregon. www.whistlingwindsmotel.com
Blog Posts from Lincoln City, Oregon, Travel Info
Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast - Latest Local News, Updates Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast - Latest Local News, Updates, Lincoln City Travel news, various news from around the Lincoln City area
Lincoln City, Oregon Vacation Guide, Central Coast Sightseeing Suggestions A good seven miles of pristine sands and a variety of attractions make Lincoln City a powerhouse vacation destination for the central Oregon coast
Take the Virtual Tour of Lincoln City on the Central Oregon Coast Extreme Details of Lincoln City Sights, Travel Info and Hundreds of Lincoln City Photos
Recent Delights Out of Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Recent photographic posts from Lincoln City, some of which were taken earlier this month - including Siletz Bay at night, major beach foam, ethereal Taft, Nelscott District and stormy waves.
Cajoling Colors and Beauty of Siletz Bay, Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Lincoln City's Siletz Bay is a tourism magnet on the Oregon coast, and for good reason. The centerpoint to the town's Taft district, it's a calm bit of watery repose when the rest of the waves just around the corner can be raging and wild.
Photo Essay: Delicious Little Secrets of Lincoln City, Oregon Coast It's difficult to find yourself completely alone - but some places are a bit out of the way and increase your chances of being the sole soul taking a stroll.
Lincoln City's Road's End Neighborhood - a Photo Exploration The Road's End district of Lincoln City is where the road does indeed end - and so do the city limits
Lincoln City, Oregon Explorations: Photos of Lulling Sands and Waves The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City always shows its prettiest sides, no matter the conditions or weather
Lincoln City, Oregon: A Quick Exploration Wander this part of the central Oregon coast just briefly and you'll quickly become amazed by the pristine quality of its beaches. Lincoln City has about seven miles of it, and in spite of constantly well-traveled state – it's like the highest draw on the Oregon coast – it remains remarkably pure and clean
Exploring the Central Oregon Coast: Different Ways to Look at Lincoln City So much Lincoln City, so little time. The central Oregon coast hotspot is seven miles of pristine beaches and quite the magnet for all kinds of fun. A huge variety of other attractions than the sand make it so, but really it's the beaches that are the real star of this show. Nature is ultimately what matters here, and there are some amazing things to see if you take the time to check it out in some not-so-usual ways.
Lincoln City's Road's End Beaches Full of Surprises The Road's End area of Lincoln City is at the very northern edge of town, jutting right up against the headland that often gets mistaken for Cascade Head
