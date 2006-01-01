A Half-Circle of Serious Fun: Seal Rock, on the Central Oregon Coast

Published 05/28/2012

(Waldport, Oregon) - A small landscape of curious shapes and strange basalts sits on the central Oregon coast. Where rocky tide pool areas dot the sand, creating a kind of life-covered labyrinth. Where almost every step is a surprise.

What is this place, you ask? An introduction to the wondrous world of surreal Seal Rock is in order.

As you first meander down the walkway from the parking lot, you'll initially be greeted by this rather awe-inspiring sight. The great half-circle of Seal Rock – a few miles south of Newport and a handful of mile north of Waldport. Gargantuan logs litter the beach, mostly at the upper area covered in large, polished stones. This is quite the testimony to the power of the ocean, so keep that in mind while traipsing around this potentially very dangerous area.

Viewing the beach from the southern side, from the parking lot areas and pullover spots, it will look like this.

You'll find Seal Rock about ten miles distance from Newport. The distance between Seal Rock and Waldport is five miles. It is about 129 miles from Cannon Beach to Seal Rock, and 115 miles from Manzanita to Seal Rock.

More About Seal Rock

Read about the Legends of Seal Rock Sea Monsters: back in the 30's someone's furtile imagination created a paranormal stir on the central Oregon coast.

Oregon Coast Virtual Tour: Seal Rock Tidepools, Curious Shapes, Strange Basalts Surreal and yet surene, the beachy oddball Seal Rock is more than just scenic eye candy.

Oregon Coast Landmark: Exploring Seal Rock's Varied Details The main attraction is, of course, Seal Rock itself: a towering behemoth of black basalt that presides over all the other myriad attractions.

Keywords: geology, Seal Rock, topography, tide pools, distance mileage between, geography, fossils, Pacific City, Cannon Beach, Yachats, Depoe Bay, Newport, Lincoln City, Oceanside, Astoria, Oregon coast, science.

More About Waldport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES