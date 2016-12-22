Hotels, Cannon Beach disagree on room tax interpretation

22 Dec 2016 at 5:47am

CANNON BEACH ? Hotels and vacation rentals are ... to clarify mutual expectations.? ?In other Oregon municipalities where we are involved in business ? specifically The Dalles, Beaverton, Seaside and our relationships in Portland ? guests are ...

Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend

8 Dec 2016 at 8:55pm

(Oregon Coast) ? If you're not coming out to the beaches this weekend, you'll miss a lot. There will be big waves all weekend (and a bit of a breezy storm), lots of holiday events, and some interesting creatures to see both on shore and ocean.

IHG Seaside hotels in North Oregon Coast, Oregon

10 Dec 2013 at 8:00am

The final destination of Lewis and Clark's journey west, Seaside welcomes today's coastal travelers to enjoy the view from a 1.5-mile oceanfront promenade. Seaside's history as resort town dates back to the 1800s, when visitors began heading west by train ...

