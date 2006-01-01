Oregon Coast July: Lincoln City Events Preview

Published 06/18/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – While most people head to this part of the central Oregon coast for the beaches and natural amenities, it's easy to get seriously distracted by the events in Lincoln City. Wine tasting, foodie events, historical happenings, farmer's markets in the great coastie outdoors, and music abounds throughout July.

Ongoing. Live music at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 5001 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976. snugharborbarandgrill.com.

Ongoing. Morning minus tides. Super low tides are great for tidepooling. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274. www.oregoncoast.org.

Every Thursday-Sunday. Walking tour: A Walk Back in Time. Take a tour of Lincoln City’s historic Taft District via the North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 1:30 p.m. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

Every Sunday. Lincoln City Farmers and Crafters Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

February 1-September 30. Exhibit: “Abraham Lincoln, the Oregon Connection.” North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

June 14-July 8. Art exhibit: “Fragments, Remnants & Pieces.” Artist Arlon Gilliland’s paintings inspired by Japanese tsunami debris. Chessman Gallery. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

July 3. Children’s theater: “The Caterpillar Hunter.” Presented by the Traveling Lantern Theater Company. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1258.

July 4. Fourth of July Celebration. Includes a pancake breakfast at the Gleneden Beach Community Center, a craft fair and food court at Eden Hall, and the annual Fourth of July Parade at 1 p.m. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Gleneden Beach Loop. Glenden Beach, Oregon.

July 4. Fireworks. Dusk. Over Siletz Bay in Lincoln City, Oregon.

July 4. Independence Day Celebration at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 5001 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976. snugharborbarandgrill.com.

July 6. First Saturday Concert: Lincoln Pops. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

July 10-December 15. Exhibit: “The Great Depression: Causes and Cures.” North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

July 10. Alex Zerbe the Zaniac. Come enjoy a “zany” night of family fun. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1258.

July 12. Crabbing Clinic. Meet at the pavilion at the end of S.W. 51st Street next to Mo’s Restaurant for a hands-on crabbing lesson on Siletz Bay with local expert Bill Lackner. Free. 9:30 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

July 13. Hands-on crêpe-making class. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

July 13. Ocean’s Edge 5K Fun Run/Walk. Race begins behind Kyllo’s Restaurant, near D-River Wayside. 9-10 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

July 13. Live music: Pilar French Band. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

July 17. Talk to the Animals with Wildlife Safari. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1258.

July 18. Smoked Salmon Cake one-hour cooking class. Cost of $20 includes beverage. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

July 18. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

July 19. Clamming Clinic. A lecture on clam digging at Driftwood Public Library followed by a field trip to Siletz Bay to dig for clams with local expert Bill Lackner. 2:30 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

July 20. Hands-on Fruit Pie Making Class. $50. 2-5 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

July 20. Devils Lake Revival. Live music, food, free kayak rentals, pontoon boat rides, stand up paddle board lessons, boat safety demos and more. Regatta Grounds Park. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5330.

July 20. Live music: Anton Mizerak. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

July 24. Jay Frasier Comedy and Magic. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1258.

July 26. Crabbing Clinic. Meet at the pavilion at the end of S.W. 51st Street next to Mo’s Restaurant for a hands-on crabbing lesson on Siletz Bay with local expert Bill Lackner. Free. 9:30 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

July 27. Italian Summer cooking class. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.



July 27. Orphan Plant Sale. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy. 1931 N.W. 33rd St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338. www.conniehansengarden.com.

July 27. Live music: Scott Cossu. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

July 31. Northwest Storyteller Ken Iverson. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1258.

