Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Oregon Coast July: Lincoln City Events Preview

Published 06/18/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – While most people head to this part of the central Oregon coast for the beaches and natural amenities, it's easy to get seriously distracted by the events in Lincoln City. Wine tasting, foodie events, historical happenings, farmer's markets in the great coastie outdoors, and music abounds throughout July.

Ongoing. Live music at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 5001 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976. snugharborbarandgrill.com.

Ongoing. Morning minus tides. Super low tides are great for tidepooling. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274. www.oregoncoast.org.

Every Thursday-Sunday. Walking tour: A Walk Back in Time. Take a tour of Lincoln City’s historic Taft District via the North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 1:30 p.m. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

Every Sunday. Lincoln City Farmers and Crafters Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

February 1-September 30. Exhibit: “Abraham Lincoln, the Oregon Connection.” North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

June 14-July 8. Art exhibit: “Fragments, Remnants & Pieces.” Artist Arlon Gilliland’s paintings inspired by Japanese tsunami debris. Chessman Gallery. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

July 3. Children’s theater: “The Caterpillar Hunter.” Presented by the Traveling Lantern Theater Company. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1258.

July 4. Fourth of July Celebration. Includes a pancake breakfast at the Gleneden Beach Community Center, a craft fair and food court at Eden Hall, and the annual Fourth of July Parade at 1 p.m. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Gleneden Beach Loop. Glenden Beach, Oregon.

July 4. Fireworks. Dusk. Over Siletz Bay in Lincoln City, Oregon.

July 4. Independence Day Celebration at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 5001 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976. snugharborbarandgrill.com.

July 6. First Saturday Concert: Lincoln Pops. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

July 10-December 15. Exhibit: “The Great Depression: Causes and Cures.” North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

July 10. Alex Zerbe the Zaniac. Come enjoy a “zany” night of family fun. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1258.

July 12. Crabbing Clinic. Meet at the pavilion at the end of S.W. 51st Street next to Mo’s Restaurant for a hands-on crabbing lesson on Siletz Bay with local expert Bill Lackner. Free. 9:30 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

July 13. Hands-on crêpe-making class. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

July 13. Ocean’s Edge 5K Fun Run/Walk. Race begins behind Kyllo’s Restaurant, near D-River Wayside. 9-10 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

July 13. Live music: Pilar French Band. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

July 17. Talk to the Animals with Wildlife Safari. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1258.

July 18. Smoked Salmon Cake one-hour cooking class. Cost of $20 includes beverage. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

July 18. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

July 19. Clamming Clinic. A lecture on clam digging at Driftwood Public Library followed by a field trip to Siletz Bay to dig for clams with local expert Bill Lackner. 2:30 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

July 20. Hands-on Fruit Pie Making Class. $50. 2-5 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

July 20. Devils Lake Revival. Live music, food, free kayak rentals, pontoon boat rides, stand up paddle board lessons, boat safety demos and more. Regatta Grounds Park. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5330.

July 20. Live music: Anton Mizerak. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

July 24. Jay Frasier Comedy and Magic. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1258.

July 26. Crabbing Clinic. Meet at the pavilion at the end of S.W. 51st Street next to Mo’s Restaurant for a hands-on crabbing lesson on Siletz Bay with local expert Bill Lackner. Free. 9:30 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

July 27. Italian Summer cooking class. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.
           
July 27. Orphan Plant Sale. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy. 1931 N.W. 33rd St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338. www.conniehansengarden.com.

July 27. Live music: Scott Cossu. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

July 31. Northwest Storyteller Ken Iverson. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1258.

More about the area below, including the Lincoln City, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
History, Holidays and a Party on Central and North Oregon Coast
Lincoln City takes you away while the other at Cannon Beach takes you into the past. Lincoln City events, Cannon Beach events
Agate, Fossil Finding Clinics on Central Oregon Coast Led by Famed Expert
Laura Joki will be heading up Lincoln City's brand new Beachcombing Clinics this winter. Lincoln City events
Central Oregon Coast Holiday Events Highlight History, Ocean Protection
Two particularly cheerful and relevant holiday parties are coming up. Newport events
100 Glass Floats Dropped on Oregon Coast Town for Thanksgiving
Lincoln City will have a special drop, Nov 24 to 27. Lincoln City events
Oregon Coast Total Eclipse: State Parks Taking Reservations
Starting Thursday, OPRD will begin taking campground reservations for the spectacular total solar eclipse. Science, travel tips, lodging. Manzanita lodging, Oceanside lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging
Lincoln City's Holiday Fest Kick-Off a Central Oregon Coast Favorite
One central Oregon coast town really starts to light up for the holidays on November 25 and 26. Lincoln City events
Oregon Coast Mushroom Battle Soon; Pelican Wins Big Beer Award
A massive culinary battle using mushrooms as weapons will be happening soon in Lincoln City, while Pacific City's Pelican Brewing recently won a major award
Trick or Treating and a Central Oregon Coast Ghost Fest
One at the Oregon Coast Aquarium and the other at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. Newport events
Lincoln City's Glass Floats Event Reboots This Weekend After Oregon Coast Storms
The hugely popular festival of floats gets started this weekend, beginning October 22. Lincoln City events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

 

 