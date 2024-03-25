Cuteness on Parade: Gleneden Beach Pet Parade March 30 Benefits Oregon Coast Shelter

Published 3/25/24 at 6:45 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Gleneden Beach, Oregon) – Just south of Lincoln City, one little beach burgh is about to go into cuteness overload. While the whole of the Oregon coast is very pet friendly, Gleneden Beach is going to put a spotlight on your little beastie at the end of the month, capping off spring break with the Gleneden Beach Pet Party and Parade on March 30. (Above: Tucker and Heidi, photo Norman Hagestedt)

Starting at 1 p.m. at the Community Hall (110 Azalea St.), it's a party and a parade – if the weather permits. A big part of this event is to support a local charity, in this case the Lincoln County Animal Shelter. The entry fee is $10 and costumed participants will be entered into a drawing for pet-related products, like toys, gift cards, etc.

According to one of the organizers with the local club, Linda Griepentrog, this is the first time the little town has made this endeavor, and hopefully it will become a regular thing.

“This is the first Pet Parade the Gleneden Beach Community Club has sponsored and if all goes well, it will become an annual event,” Griepentrog told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “We have done a pet-related Valentine photo event in the past called Puppy Love, offering a photo booth for pets and their owners.”

Parts of the proceeds will go to the center, and the event is also asking for donated pet food and toys.



Gleneden Beach - Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Everyone is encouraged make a springtime costume for their pet – be it kitty, doggo, bunny or whatever – although it's not a requirement.

If the weather allows, there will be a bit of a parade through the Oregon coast burgh, going from the Community Hall over to the bench at Stevens St. that overlooks the ocean. If there's inclement weather, it will be held inside the hall.

Of course, “treats” are a must for an event featuring your furry friend, and the humans are not forgotten here, either.

“Along the parade route will be some 'treat stops' for the participating pets and their people,” Griepentrog said.

With the club active in charities around the central coast, pets often come under this mission. They also look out for social or educational charities with their events. Indeed, coming up is a seasonal potluck event on April 13 with a potato and salad bar.

“The Pet Parade was just an idea that our social committee proposed to the board and we jumped on the idea, as we all love our pets and thought it would be a fun event,” Griepentrog said. “In February, we had an educational event called '3-dog Night' in which we had the K-9 officers from Lincoln City Police Dept. and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Dept. come and do a demo for us of what the dogs do and how they do it. We had 49 attendees.”

The Puppy Love event was last year and drew about 15 folks.

There's a fair number of volunteers helping out on this one, as well as the other monthly events the club has. One of the most notable is the Pancake Breakfast every first Sunday of the month, which can be popular with visitors looking for a more downhome feel with their beach stay. Gripentrog said there are about 27 volunteers often helping out with that.

“April 20 is our huge Community Garage Sale,” she said. “There's also a monthly Game Night on the last Thursday of the month, and a slate of one educational event per month as well with varying topics. May 25 is a Lasagna Dinner and Silent Auction Fundraiser. We need funds to upgrade the restrooms at the hall, so are jokingly calling this event 'Lasagna for the Loo.' “

Other charities given some attention by the 190-member club include Lincoln County Food Pantry, Shop with a Cop and others. https://glenedenbeach.org/

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

