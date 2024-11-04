Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Man Arrested for Brandishing Gun in Road Rage Incident on Central Oregon Coast

Published 4/11/24 at 5:35 p.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A road rage incident in Lincoln City involving a gun has local law enforcement reminding the public to take care on Oregon coast roads as the busy season approaches. (Photo courtesy LCPD)

Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) said that on Tuesday, April 9, they arrested a Toledo man after he showed a gun to the occupants of another vehicle while passing them.

About 2:46 p.m., LCPD responded to a call of a driver who brandished a gun during a road rage incident as the two vehicles were driving through Lincoln City. The victims (police did not disclose how many) reported the encounter began as the two vehicles were just south of town. They said the man was passing them and pointed his fingers in the shape of a gun as he did so.

Once in town, the victims began passing the man and this time he showed an actual handgun. The victims said they had a cellphone recording of this.

LCPD located the suspect's vehicle at the Circle K Store parking lot in southern Lincoln City. Police said the man was identified as 61-year-old Gregory Valdivieso of Toledo, Oregon.

“Valdivieso initially denied having or brandishing a gun during the incident, but after being confronted that there was video evidence of the incident, he admitted there was a gun in his vehicle” LCPD said.

An LCPD officer applied for and received a search warrant to search Valdivieso’s vehicle.

“During the search the officers located a handgun that matched the description of the one brandished by Valdivieso during the incident,” police said.

LCPD arrested Valdivieso, charging him with Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. He was soon transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on that list of charges.

It is cause for the LCPD to remind both visitors and locals to be cautious on the roads of the area, especially as heavier traffic begins to hit the region with many more cars on the road.

“With traffic congestion increasing as the summer months arrive, the Lincoln City Police Department would like to encourage all drivers to keep the safety of themselves and others at the forefront of their mind while driving,” LCPD said.

MORE PHOTOS BELOW






