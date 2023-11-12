Yachats Winter Solstice Celebration Brings a Sizable Party to Central Oregon Coast

Published 12/11/23 a 3:45 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yachats, Oregon) – An ancient way of whooping it up in the middle winter once again shows up. Celebrate the return of slowly-longer days in one central Oregon coast town as the Yachats Winter Solstice Celebration brings a bonfire-like shindig on December 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It's free, and there will be chili, cookies, popcorn, music, dancing and new friends. It happens at the grounds of the Yachats Commons.

Not just a celebration of light, it's an acknowledgment of more light coming – finally. The winter solstice descends on this part of the Oregon coast with a lot of things more down-to-Earth: like cookies donated from the Yachats Ladies Club. Along with that yum-o-rama morsel, there will be lots of chili, which includes a vegan variety. Popcorn will be making the rounds, and various beverages will be available as well.

Morgen Silverhorn and friends will entertain and lead an acoustic instrument jam session. Organizers say you should bring your acoustic instrument. However, being the central Oregon coast and winter, you'll want to dress warm.

In the case of rain, the gazebo at the Yachats Commons will be utilized.

“The Winter Solstice occurs when the earth's axis is tilted farthest away from the sun,” said organizers from Polly Plumb Productions.

December 21 is the shortest day of the year, so there's just barely enough room for a celebration.

“This year Winter officially begins at 7:27 p.m.,” organizers from Polly Plumb said. “Then the days become longer leading up to the Summer Solstice, and the longest day of the year.”

Historically, including in Yachats, celebrations of the Winter Solstice are happy nods to the increasing daylight hours. The little Oregon coast town will get in on those glad tidings with a jam session or two. Get ready to dance the night away - even if that nightfall still arrives sooner.

Yachats continues on that ancient tradition.

"A tribute to the sun, offering rebirth and new beginnings, a time for transformation, positive overcoming negative, good luck and renewed creativity," organizers said. "A victory of light over darkness."

This event is a Yachats Academy of Arts and Sciences event, sponsored by Polly Plumb Productions.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

