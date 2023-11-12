Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Yachats Winter Solstice Celebration Brings a Sizable Party to Central Oregon Coast

Published 12/11/23 a 3:45 p.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Yachats Winter Solstice Celebration Brings a Party to Central Oregon Coast

(Yachats, Oregon) – An ancient way of whooping it up in the middle winter once again shows up. Celebrate the return of slowly-longer days in one central Oregon coast town as the Yachats Winter Solstice Celebration brings a bonfire-like shindig on December 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It's free, and there will be chili, cookies, popcorn, music, dancing and new friends. It happens at the grounds of the Yachats Commons.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

Not just a celebration of light, it's an acknowledgment of more light coming – finally. The winter solstice descends on this part of the Oregon coast with a lot of things more down-to-Earth: like cookies donated from the Yachats Ladies Club. Along with that yum-o-rama morsel, there will be lots of chili, which includes a vegan variety. Popcorn will be making the rounds, and various beverages will be available as well.

Morgen Silverhorn and friends will entertain and lead an acoustic instrument jam session. Organizers say you should bring your acoustic instrument. However, being the central Oregon coast and winter, you'll want to dress warm.

In the case of rain, the gazebo at the Yachats Commons will be utilized.

“The Winter Solstice occurs when the earth's axis is tilted farthest away from the sun,” said organizers from Polly Plumb Productions.

December 21 is the shortest day of the year, so there's just barely enough room for a celebration.

“This year Winter officially begins at 7:27 p.m.,” organizers from Polly Plumb said. “Then the days become longer leading up to the Summer Solstice, and the longest day of the year.”

Historically, including in Yachats, celebrations of the Winter Solstice are happy nods to the increasing daylight hours. The little Oregon coast town will get in on those glad tidings with a jam session or two. Get ready to dance the night away - even if that nightfall still arrives sooner.

Yachats continues on that ancient tradition.

"A tribute to the sun, offering rebirth and new beginnings, a time for transformation, positive overcoming negative, good luck and renewed creativity," organizers said. "A victory of light over darkness."

This event is a Yachats Academy of Arts and Sciences event, sponsored by Polly Plumb Productions.

Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com








 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

From Rugged to Exquisitely Cool on Oregon Coast: Florence, Yachats, Manzanita
Two wowing places you haven't even dreamt of yet at Yachats, Tillamook County

Yachats Oktoberfest Takes German Culture on Oregon Coast to New Levels with L...
A kind of accordian-palooza, there's beer, brats, wine and waves, Sept 29 - Oct 1. Yachats events

Cool Coves on Oregon Coast at Brookings, Seaside, Yachats, Coos Bay
There's more beneath their surface, and other layers to check out. South Coast, Travel tips, sciences, kids

Two Stellar Oregon Coast Winter Views at Cannon Beach Include One Sizzling Sp...
Watch king tides, storms from here, walk Lewis 'n Clark history. Cannon Beach lodging, Cannon Beach hotel reviews

Scientists Need Help Observing Oregon Coast Sea Stars How to Assist
CoastWatch is hosting an online seminar on how to submit a sea star observation. South coast events, Seaside events, Manzanita events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, Yachats events

Aftermath of December 7 Shifted Life on Oregon Coast: World War II Patrols, B...
This could've been the frontline to any invasion. Sciences, Coos Bay, history, Oceanside, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Yachats, Bandon, Lincoln City

Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures on Oregon Coast: Stumble Upon the Rugged, Pris...
Fascinating spots near Yachats, Oceanside, Neskowin and Brookings

Fall and Winter on Oregon's Curry Coast: Major Event Previews
From a mushroom festival to the holidays in Brookings. South coast events


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

Keywords: Oregon coast, winter party, solstic Yachats