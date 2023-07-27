Celebrate National Lighthouse Day on Oregon Coast: Heceta Head Party, See Inside

Published 07/27/23 at 5:41 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – Crawling on 130 years old soon, one lighthouse on the Oregon coast remains a passionate favorite for anyone who's been here. Even to people who haven't set foot near the sentinel it's a photographic sight they gravitate towards. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

On August 7, Heceta Head Lightstation throws a party for itself, through the Heceta Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast and the Keepers of the Heceta Head Lighthouse (KHHL). That day is National Lighthouse Day, and the groups are whooping it up with live music, drinks, donuts and even a chance to go inside the lighthouse. All of it takes place in and about the grounds, with a variety of stuff crammed into a mere four hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heceta Head Lighthouse is the only one in Oregon with a keepers quarters, now a BnB. They are part of the fun here, with the Interpretive Center located inside and open for the full four hours. Part of the lighthouse, the gift shop is open until 6 p.m.

“The first floor of the keepers house is filled with photos of the keepers and families who have lived at Heceta. All of the pictures are labeled with a description,” the KHHL said.

Also on tap for the day is Noelle Windesheim, central coast coordinator for the Trail Keepers of Oregon, a group whose importance and necessity is growing in the region. She'll be talking about how the organization helps keep trails around the state clear and in good shape, and she'll be trying to snag some volunteers for the cause.



Photo Neil Elfrink / Keepers of Heceta Head Lightstation

“Noelle will bet there with information about her organization and to educate visitors about the Oregon coast trails,” said a spokesman for the KHHL.

There will be chances to enter a raffle at the event, and Mary Nulty will be onhand to provide her wealth of knowledge on the lighthouse's history.

“The summer raffle drawing will be on Labor Day,” the KHHL said. “The winner will received two nights in the B&B, a $100 gift certificate from Ona Restaurant & Lounge and a family pass to Sea Lion Caves.”

For live music, the heavenly strings of Robbie Dee will be ringing out, a violinist with a striking talent and adroitness, providing an especially dreamy set of tunes that often have world music influences. Regional talents Long Distance Bluegrass Band will also be providing the atmosphere.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., you'll actually get to go inside the lighthouse. You can't climb to the top anymore as the old spiral staircase can't take that, but it is a chance to gawk at a historical wonder on the Oregon coast.

See hecetaheadlighthouse or call 541-547-5490

Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours

Some famous moments for the Heceta Head Lighthouse

Building it began in 1892 and it was switched on for service on March 30, 1894. The last lighthouse keeper retired in 1963.

There was one man who worked there who also worked at Terrible Tilly on the north coast. Surprisingly, One Man Connects Oregon Coast Lighthouses at Heceta Head, Terrible Tilly

Inside Heceta Head / Cliffs Near Florence: All Come from Oregon Coast Volcano







MORE PHOTOS BELOW

















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted