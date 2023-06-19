Two Oregon Coast / Lincoln City Beaches Closed to Cars, Public Comment Sought

Published 06/19/23 at 7:21 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Two beaches along Lincoln City where you could normally drive or park your vehicle have been closed off to cars, possibly for good in one case. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The Grace Hammond Access, otherwise known as NW 34th Ct. (seen as NW 35th on many maps), has a ramp where you can bring your car onto a short section of the sands. But this was closed earlier this year by the City Council, at least through the end of the year. Officials cited difficulties for emergency vehicles to enter the sands at that ramp if needed, as other cars would block entrance.

One of the more famed spots on the Oregon coast to take your car, the NW 15th St. access, has now been closed off from Memorial Day through Labor Day Weekend.

However, both are being examined for change by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), which is requesting comment on proposed administrative rules to be added onto these Oregon coast ramps, further restricting access. The deadline for comments is 5 p.m. July 20, 2023.

For the NW 34th Street access (seen as NW 35th on many maps), OPRD is proposing a ban on vehicles year-round, shutting off traffic completely.



Grace Hammond Access at night

The second change would extend the annual closure for the NW 15 Street ramp to start on May 1 and go through September 30, and includes shutting down when conditions there are dangerous (such as those infamous Oregon coast storms).

“The access is already closed by city ordinance from May 26 to Sept. 5,” OPRD said. “The proposed change would also expand the area of shore open to vehicles from 150 feet to 300 feet on each side of NW 15th when access is open.”

OPRD spokesperson Chris Havel said the proposals are also being considered to improve the beach experience for Oregon coast visitors, by reducing interactions between vehicles and people.

“The tricky part is striking a balance between those concerns and easy, fair access to the tremendous gift that is the Oregon ocean shore,” he said.

More information about this rulemaking including maps and a copy of the rule text is available on the OPRD rulemaking website: https://www.oregon.gov/ oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx

Comments may be made online at this link. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

MORE PHOTOS BELOW













NW 34th









Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

