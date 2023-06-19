Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Two Oregon Coast / Lincoln City Beaches Closed to Cars, Public Comment Sought

Published 06/19/23 at 7:21 p.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Two Oregon Coast / Lincoln City Beaches Closed to Cars, Public Comment Sought

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Two beaches along Lincoln City where you could normally drive or park your vehicle have been closed off to cars, possibly for good in one case. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The Grace Hammond Access, otherwise known as NW 34th Ct. (seen as NW 35th on many maps), has a ramp where you can bring your car onto a short section of the sands. But this was closed earlier this year by the City Council, at least through the end of the year. Officials cited difficulties for emergency vehicles to enter the sands at that ramp if needed, as other cars would block entrance.

One of the more famed spots on the Oregon coast to take your car, the NW 15th St. access, has now been closed off from Memorial Day through Labor Day Weekend.

However, both are being examined for change by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), which is requesting comment on proposed administrative rules to be added onto these Oregon coast ramps, further restricting access. The deadline for comments is 5 p.m. July 20, 2023.

For the NW 34th Street access (seen as NW 35th on many maps), OPRD is proposing a ban on vehicles year-round, shutting off traffic completely.


Grace Hammond Access at night

The second change would extend the annual closure for the NW 15 Street ramp to start on May 1 and go through September 30, and includes shutting down when conditions there are dangerous (such as those infamous Oregon coast storms).

“The access is already closed by city ordinance from May 26 to Sept. 5,” OPRD said. “The proposed change would also expand the area of shore open to vehicles from 150 feet to 300 feet on each side of NW 15th when access is open.”

OPRD spokesperson Chris Havel said the proposals are also being considered to improve the beach experience for Oregon coast visitors, by reducing interactions between vehicles and people.

“The tricky part is striking a balance between those concerns and easy, fair access to the tremendous gift that is the Oregon ocean shore,” he said.

More information about this rulemaking including maps and a copy of the rule text is available on the OPRD rulemaking website: https://www.oregon.gov/ oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx 

Comments may be made online at this link. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW





NW 34th




More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Heceta Head Lighthouse on Oregon Coast Vandalized, Tagged; Suspect Photos
Damage estimated $10,000 to $20,000 for the Florence / Yachats attraction. Sciences
Oregon Coast Law Enforcement: Fines Involved for Fireworks on Beach, Advice
A bundle of warnings and suggestions for firework use. Weather
Two Oregon Coast / Lincoln City Beaches Closed to Cars, Public Comment Sought
NW 34th Ct. and NW 15th access have banned cars. Lincoln City events
Other Gray Whales Killed by Orcas Found on Oregon Coast, Revealing More Science
Two happened in California, five total in Oregon in three months
How To Photograph Emissions Nebulae Above Washington Coast / Oregon Coast, El...
Starting with astrophotography into filters, techniques
Interstellar Objects Above Oregon Coast / Washington Coast Only Cameras Can S...
Astrophotography has taken on whole new levels of accessibility. Astronomy, Gold Beach, sciences
Lighting Up Astoria's Historic Landmarks with the Last Glow of an Oregon Coas...
Astoria can put sundown vibes into glorious overdrive. Travel tips,
Free Concert, Truck Event For Kids at Oregon Coast's Newport This Month
Touch-A-Truck returns, live gig in the park. Newport events, Lincoln City events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted