Waterspout / Tornado Chances Added to Oregon / Washington Coast Storm - Video

Published 10/23/21 at 5:56 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – Some major storm images are already coming in, but that’s just the precursor to the big events coming over the weekend, along with some new issues. (Photo courtesy David Galvin, showing a waterspout in Depoe Bay in 2020)

Amid all the other high wind warnings, surf warnings and coastal flooding dangers, the National Weather Service (NWS) is now adding waterspouts and / or tornadoes as a possibility for the Oregon coast and Washington coast on Sunday.

“While far from certain, waterspouts or tornadoes are possible Sunday," the NWS said.

While the largest tidal issues and high wind threats are still on their way, some areas of the southern Oregon coast have already seen some remarkable storm sights.

The NWS offices in Medford, Portland and Seattle have issued high wind warnings, high surf warnings and messages about the possibilities of some major coastal flooding along both the Washington and Oregon coasts.

“Wet and breezy along the coast this weekend," the NWS said. “But the worst will arrive on Sunday, as a strong low pressure system moves into the region. Gusty south winds will increase through the day, with gusts up to 65 mph at times on the headlands and open beaches. Coastal residents should be prepared for spotty power outages Sunday into early Monday. Farther inland, gusty south winds of 25 to 40 mph likely for the Willamette Valley northward through the Cowlitz River Valley later Sunday and Sunday night.

Extremely dangerous surf conditions are on their way as well, and the NWS said you should stay off the beaches Sunday and Monday, but some areas will still see dangerous surf on Tuesday.

“All the winds will also be kicking up rather large seas," the NWS said. “Seas of 20 to 25 ft on Sunday will build up to 25 to 35 ft Sunday night, then slowly subside Monday. Such seas will create very dangerous, even life-threatening, surf zone. Please, stay away from the surf zone and nearby rocks. This will NOT be the time to get close to the ocean. Observe the big waves from safe areas, not near the water's edge."

Then there’s the light possibility of extremely dangers waterspouts.

“There is a small possibility for waterspouts or tornadoes as well as atmospheric conditions become favorable for their development," the NWS said.

The NWS said waterspouts are divided into two categories: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.

The tornadic kind form as tornadoes over the ocean then eventually move on land. These are usually associated with massive thunderstorms, high winds and sea swells. Often, there’s hail or frequent lightning.

These more dangerous types are the what could be seen on the Oregon / Washington coastlines.

Fair weather waterspouts form from the ocean upwards, and by the time they are visible they’re halfway through their existence, generally not becoming a threat unless you’re on the water.

Posted by Steven Michael Photography on Saturday, October 23, 2021

At Shore Acres down at Coos Bay, the storm season began in earnest Friday. There, Coos Bay photographer Steven Michael caught some amazing video of the wild action in that south Oregon coast hotspot.

Posted by Steven Michael Photography on Saturday, October 23, 2021

Arch Cape

