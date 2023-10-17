Coos Bay Goes Spooky to Kooky and Candy-Filled for Season: South Oregon Coast October

Published 10/17/23 at 6:22 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Just when you thought it was safe to head to the south Oregon coast....

In comes the Halloween season in the Coos Bay / North Bend / Charleston area, and the tricities know how to party it up. A variety of costume contests, seasonal flicks and even one freak-ay haunted house are in the mix. (Above: Yoakam Point by Coos Bay, courtesy Manuela Durson Fine Arts)



Courtesy Mahaffy Ranch

Through October 31, Everyday. 2023 Mahaffy Ranch Fall Festival. There are hayrides, a snack shack, farm animals, corn maze, a corn cannon and a u-pick pumpkin patch. You'll find the farm just outside Coos Bay along the Millicoma River. 10362 Highway 241 Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-269-3900 Website

Every Friday and Saturday This Month – and October 31. Haunted Woods Returns With New Sanatorium. Coos Bay Speedway's Haunted Woods has returned for another blood-curdling good time. There's now a sanitorium in the mix, a loony bin with creepies galore. It's a growing south Oregon coast legend.

“Come hang with the clowns and walk with the zombies or get lost in the loony bin. Can you make it through the Woods of Terror if so then head on out to the Coos Bay Speedway for a fun and freaky time,” said organizers.

They'll be serving up 7 Devils brews here as well as other faves, along with foods like a bacon cheeseburger. They'll also have Haunted Woods hoodies. 94320 Highway 42 Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-269-2474 Website.

October 20 - October 21. Hocus Pocus Viewing Party. The Egyptian Theatre hosts a special Halloween season showing of the '90s classic Hocus Pocus. Get your witch comedy on as well as your costume on: it's a contest as well as a movie. You can win by just looking wacky. Admission: $5 Adults, $4 Seniors, $3 Children - Rated PG. 7 p.m. Coos Bay's Egyptian Theatre is at 229 S. Broadway Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-808-8295.

October 27. 'The Mummy' Costume Party. The famed, epic Brendan Fraser horror flick comes to the Egyptian Theatre for another costume party at the illustrious Oregon coast venue. Nearing 100 years old, it started about when The Mummy takes place. Costume contest registration happens at 5 p.m.. The contest itself goes from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There's also a raffle ($5), and that goes from 7 p.m. to 7:15. The movie romp through Egypt gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Egyptian Theatre is at 229 S. Broadway Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-808-8295.

October 28. The North Bend Downtown Candy Crawl takes place in the historic little south Oregon coast burgh. It all begins at 11 a.m. where Grant Circle turns into a candy paradise. There will be food trucks, games and a photo booth, just to start off with.

From noon to 2 p.m., take the kidlets around to participating businesses and grab some treats. Meanwhile, keep an eye out for the Golden Ticket Candy Bar, which means prizes. At 2 p.m., there's a Halloween flick at the Liberty Theatre in town.





October 28 . Now, for the grownups, the Coos History Museum will be hosting its Annual Fundraiser: A Haunted Night at the History Museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Museum will be transformed into a spooktactular party space with carnival games, a cake walk, silent auction, cabinet of curiosities, tarot card readings, specialty cocktails, photo booth, free food, transformed exhibits, and much more.

This event is for ages 21 and up. It will be hosted in-person at the Coos History Museum with an entry price of $35 per person. All of the proceeds from the event and its activities will go towards essential museum operations and preservation costs. 1210 North Front Street. Coos Bay. 541-756-6320

October 31 and the Downtown Trick or Treat. has Coos Bay digging deep into the Halloween holiday frivolity as downtown, Front Street and Coos Bay Village hand out candy from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 541-266-9706 Website.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted