Hordes of Special Glass Float Drops Scheduled for Oregon Coast This Year

Published 07/20/21 at 6:15 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Resuming Lincoln City's much-beloved glass float drops have been a shot in the arm for regulars to the central Oregon coast town, with thousands of the coveted artisan-created glass balls getting placed on the beaches over the next year. Yet there's even more coming than meets the eye, with bundles of special glass float drops scheduled for 2021-22, upping your chances on occasion as the town's float faeries help celebrate special holidays. Almost 1,000 more unique glass floats, tailored for the event, will be set on the sands.

These special holiday glass art drops are part of Lincoln City's now-constant Finders Keepers program, which used to be seasonal. These days it's an every day affair instead of just fall through spring, running year-round. It resumed its mighty Oregon coast presence recently after being forced to shutter the activity during the pandemic. This year, it's looking at 21 years of existence – minus last year's shut down.

“Our Finders Keepers program has created so many memories for visitors to Lincoln City for over 20 years now,” said Ed Dreistadt, director of Explore Lincoln City. “While we were able to come up with a creative way to keep Finders Keepers going virtually, we are excited about bringing Finders Keepers back.”

The project began in 1997, when a local artist first thought of glass floats as an intriguing way to launch the new millennium on the Oregon coast. Lincoln City sponsored the project, hosting the inaugural season in 1999-2000. Tourists continue to come from around the country to search for their own brilliantly colored, signed and numbered glass float.

Special drops will include a combination of unnumbered glass floats, antique Japanese glass floats, sand dollars, crabs, starfish, and holiday-themed floats.

The next one begins next week, July 26-30, with World Nature Conservation Day. 25 Earth Day floats will be dropped on top of the usual number.

Next up is September 15-18: Celebration of Honor: with 50 Red, white and blue floats.

The final one for 2021 is the Thanksgiving float drop with 50 extra floats, happening November 25-27.

2022 Special Drops:

Jan 1-2, 2022: New Year's/Opening Weekend: 100 floats

February TBD: Antique week: 100 Japanese antique floats

February 12-14, 2022: Valentine's Day: 50 Red/pink/white floats

March 19-April 3, 2022: Spring break: 200 floats

April 22-24, 2022: Earth Day: 50 Earth Day floats

May 7-9, 2022: Mother's Day: 50 floats

May 28-30, 2022: Memorial Day: 50 Red/white/blue floats

June 25-26, 2022: Summer Kite: 10 Hope floats

June TBD: Casino Anniversary: 27 floats

June 18-19, 2022: Father's Day: 50 floats

Sept 3-5, 2022: College Ball: 20 Green/yellow and 20 Orange/black floats

September TBD: Celebration of Honor: 50 Red/white/blue floats

October TBD: Fall Kite: 10 floats Hope floats

November 24-27, 2022: Thanksgiving: 50 floats

December 10-11, 2022: Basketball: 50 Red/black floats

December 19-25, 2022: Winter Break: 50 floats

Float Fairies covertly hide handcrafted glass floats along Lincoln City's seven miles of public beach, from Roads End on the north to Siletz Bay on the south. When visitors find a float, they're asked to register it with Explore Lincoln City by calling 541.996.1274, texting FLOATS to 866.943.0443, visiting the registration webpage or stopping by the Lincoln City Visitor Information Center at 801 SW Hwy 101 on the fourth floor.

In addition to receiving a Certificate of Authenticity, with the new twist, they'll also be entered to win the vacation giveaway. Anyone who has registered their floats starting June 14th, 2021 have already been entered into the drawing. The visitors center will announce the winner January 7th, 2022 via social media. Find a Glass Float, Win Three Nights on Central Oregon Coast

See more at the Lincoln City Visitor page.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees nearly 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

