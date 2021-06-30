Find a Glass Float, Win Three Nights on Central Oregon Coast

Published 06/30/21 at 5:45 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – As the Finders Keepers glass floats return to the central Oregon coast, Lincoln City's visitor center, Explore Lincoln City, is now hosting a vacation giveaway for its seven miles of sands. Lovers of Lincoln City can win a three-night stay at a lovely vacation home called Knot a Care, complimentary meals at The Grub's On and The Mist at Surftides and glass fusion lesson at Mor Art.

Now you have an added reason to go look for one of those iconic glass floats: finding one and registering it enters you into the contest.

After a 15-month hiatus due to COVID restrictions, the central Oregon coast town brought them back. Each year Lincoln City hides more than 3,000 glass floats along its sandy stretches, each one hand crafted by local artisans. And those visiting who find floats get to keep them.

“Our Finders Keepers program has created so many memories for visitors to Lincoln City for over 20 years now,” said Ed Dreistadt, director of Explore Lincoln City. “While we were able to come up with a creative way to keep Finders Keepers going virtually, we are excited about bringing Finders Keepers back with the added element of a grand prize drawing.”

Float Fairies covertly hide handcrafted glass floats along Lincoln City's seven miles of public beach, from Roads End on the north to Siletz Bay on the south. When visitors find a float, they're asked to register it with Explore Lincoln City by calling 541.996.1274, texting FLOATS to 866.943.0443, visiting the registration webpage or stopping by the Lincoln City Visitor Information Center at 801 SW Hwy 101 on the fourth floor. In addition to receiving a Certificate of Authenticity, with the new twist, they'll also be entered to win the vacation giveaway. Anyone who has registered their floats starting June 14th, 2021 have already been entered into the drawing. We will announce the winner January 7th, 2022 via social media.

In the past, treasure hunters searching Oregon's coastline would find treasures from the East - blown glass Japanese fishing floats in gleaming shades of green and blue. These floats were used to float fishing nets and ranged in size from two inches to two feet. They were collected, admired, polished and the ultimate find for a dedicated beachcomber. They are still found on beaches on rare occasions, but they largely disappeared by the ‘80s.

These days, the world's fishing vessels use buoyant plastic, making glass floats rare - except in Lincoln City.



The Finders Keepers project began in 1997, when a local artist first thought of glass floats as an intriguing way to launch the new millennium. Lincoln City sponsored the project, hosting the inaugural season in 1999. Tourists came from around the country to search for their own brilliantly-colored, signed and numbered glass float. ExploreLincolnCity.com. MORE LINCOLN CITY BELOW

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW



























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted