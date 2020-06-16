Saturday Sizzles for Oregon, Washington, Coastlines - and It's Summer Solstice

(Portland, Oregon) – The longest day of the year and the first of day of summer will be a sizzling one for the Oregon and Washington areas and much warmer than usual on the coastlines of both states. However, it’s the summer solstice on Saturday, June 20, and OMSI astronomy expert Jim Todd said this means a whole new significance to our place in the solar system. (Above: Cape Lookout near Oceanside).

Weather conditions around Oregon and Washington will be seeing sizably warm conditions. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said the interior of western Oregon will be celebrating the longest day of the year with a little heatwave as the systems over the Pacific Northwest align themselves with the season.

“This will result in inland valleys warming into the upper 70s Thursday and low to mid 80s Friday,” the NWS said. “Coastal locations should remain considerably cooler with fairly typical gusty north to northwesterly winds developing each afternoon.”

Saturday could well be in the upper 80s for places like Portland, Eugene and Medford, but there’s still a chance the first day of summer could be around 90.

On the northern half of the Oregon coast, look for mostly sunny and highs around the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, getting warmer and sunnier on Friday and Saturday, with the latter day being up around 71. Sunday and Monday remain in the upper 60s and sunny to mostly sunny.

On the southern half of the Oregon coast, things are a couple of degrees cooler with a similar forecast of Wednesday through Sunday being sunny to mostly sunny, but temps not quite reaching 70 over the weekend.

For the southern Washington coast, it’s largely the same forecast as the north Oregon coastline, including Saturday reaching a high of 71. Conditions get cooler and cloudier the farther north you go from about Ocean Shores northward through the week, however.

The summer solstice means the earth is titled so that the north pole is at its closest to the sun. Yet ironically Earth itself is almost at its farthest distance from the sun, which is called aphelion, reaching that point officially on July 4.

Todd said summer solstice is technically counted in just an instant, a brief second when the Earth’s axial tilt is most inclined towards the sun at its maximum of 23° 26'.

“Though the summer solstice is an instant in time, the term is also colloquially used like Midsummer to refer to the day on which it occurs,” Todd said. “Except in the Polar Regions (where daylight is continuous for many months during the spring and summer), the day on which the summer solstice occurs is the day of the year with the longest period of daylight.”

This happens to us in June in the northern hemisphere, but in the southern hemisphere the longest day of the year happens around Christmas. Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour

See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

