No Sizzle Now Drizzle for Washington, Oregon Coast on Solstice; S. Coast in 80s

Published 06/19/2020 at 6:44 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Portland, Oregon) – Oh, the fun and frivolity of weather reporting. (Above: this is what Pacific City looks like today, June 19. Photo courtesy Pilar French).

Earlier this week Oregon Coast Beach Connection reported what the National Weather Service (NWS) was saying about a run of hot weather for Washington, Oregon and the coastlines, but that has drastically shifted. Saturday was supposed to be a hot one for the inland portions of both states and the beaches were to get up to 70 degrees - but no more. The big exception is the extreme southern Oregon coast where temps later in the week head into the 80s.

Instead some amounts of rain are headed for the Pacific Northwest and the coasts of Oregon and Washington, and temps will be about 15 degrees cooler inland. Look for great conditions on the beaches for the weekdays, however.

However, Saturday is still summer solstice.

“A weak front will begin moving across the PacificNorthwest tonight, bringing cooler temperatures and increasing chances for light rain,” the NWS said. “Occasional rain showers will continue this weekend, before we enter a prolonged stretch of dry and warm weather beginning early next week.”

French's photo at top shows some of the marine layer that's slowly coming in.

Inland temps will be about 72 for the majority of Washington and Oregon’s western parts instead of the previously predicted near-90 degrees on Saturday. Then things get sunnier and in the 80s for the week.

Along the Oregon and Washington coasts, it’s largely a similar forecast from about Bandon all the way up to the Olympic Peninsula – except for in and around Brookings.

Saturday is at least a 30 percent chance of rain in most beach areas and mostly cloudy. Winds will be light but will you'll find a slightly chilly low 60s for Oregon and in the upper 50s on the Washington coastline.

Sunday continues the occasional rain showers and temps lower a bit, but the sun comes out a little.

From Monday through Friday it’s sunny to mostly sunny on the Oregon coast and temps in the lower to mid 60s. Washington’s coastline gets closer to 70 earlier in the week, but it is largely cloudier than Oregon beaches through the weekdays.

If you want a touch of something tropical for the Oregon coast head to the extreme southern end around Brookings, where Sunday and Monday see highs up around 86 degrees, lowering slightly to around 82 for the rest of the week. Don’t forget your shorts.

