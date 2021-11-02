Heavy, Prolonged Snow for Portland, Oregon Coast Range, Washington | Some for Beaches

Published 02/11/21 at 3:06 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – The northwest corner of Oregon and much of Washington are headed for a prolonged snow event, including the Oregon Coast Range and even some mixes of snow for the coastlines of Oregon and Washington.

The central and southern Oregon coast will experience no issues, but travel over the coast range passes may be difficult. [See Oregon Coast Road, Traffic Conditions, Updates]

A variety of winter weather warnings and watches have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the Pacific Northwest, all the way up to Seattle and Bremerton.

“Our first round of weather weather arrives Thursday afternoon,” the NWS said. “Will you see snow? Freezing rain? When? Where? For this first round of winter weather, snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are likely for Portland and Kelso, with 5 to 10 inches in the Hood River Valley. Expect a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain for locations like Astoria, McMinnville, and Salem. Freezing rain is unlikely but possible for Corvallis and Eugene.”

The NWS is calling it a prolonged weather event from Thursday through Saturday. A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another round of frozen wintry precipitation will spread across portions of the region Friday night into Saturday.

Oregon Coast Range Winter Weather Warning. For the coast range of northwest Oregon and Washington’s Willapa Hills, it's in effect through Saturday. The NWS said heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with a total snow accumulation of two to six inches. Winds will also gust as high as 40 mph creating blizzard conditions at times.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the NWS said. “The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.”

Winter Storm Warning for Portland Metro Area, Greater Vancouver. In effect until Friday afternoon. Rain will turn to snow or freezing rain on Thursday afternoon.

“Snow will be more likely for areas to east and north of downtown Portland, with mixed precipitation to west and south. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Ice accumulations of 0.10 to 0.20 inches possible to the west and south of Portland. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph near the Gorge later Thursday afternoon through Friday.”

Gusty winds will create wind chill values of 10 to 20 degrees.

Winter Weather Advisory for South Washington Coast, North Oregon Coast. This is in effect from 2 p.m. to noon Friday.

“Temperatures will be falling Thursday afternoon, dropping into the 20s Thursday night. With the gusty winds, expect wind chill values of 10 to 20 degrees Thursday night,” the NWS said.

The NWS is predicting a mix of snow / rain along the beach towns from Tillamook County northward into Washington – Pacific City through Raymond.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the areas around Seattle and northward, while there are winter warnings for Tacoma, Olympia, etc.

See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

See Oregon Coast Sky Cams - Web Cams, Weather Cams

