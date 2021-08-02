Possible Snow Washington / Oregon Coast Range This Week, Maybe Northern Beaches

Published 02/08/21 at 5:06 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Portland, Oregon) – Chances of snow abound in various areas of the Washington coast, Willapa Hills and the Oregon Coast Range down through Highway 38 later in the week. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Portland is even looking at a vague possibility of a snow / rain mix on the beaches of the northern half of Oregon’s shoreline, while the Seattle office is touting a chance on the Washington coast.

All this would be coming Wednesday in Oregon and western Washington, continuing through the weekend in some areas.

There is a greater possibility of a snow / rain mix in the coast range passes of Oregon, and the NWS indicated heavier amounts are more likely east of Portland.

“In this scenario the Cascades, Gorge and Hood River still stand to see significant snow, and at some point freezing rain,” the NWS said.

Portland and the Willamette Valley could have some of this later in the week as well, according to current NWS models. The NWS said there is a slight possibility of minor flakes on the coastline from Yachats through Astoria, although that is still uncertain.

There is no possibility for snow on the southern half of the Oregon coast, but Highway 38 could see some snow / rain mix early on Wednesday, and then the snow level is expected to rise considerably later in the day.

In the coast range passes of Highway 18, Highway 6 and Highway 26, the NWS is indicating mostly a snow / rain mix starting late Tuesday, with an actual small dusting a possibility on and off through the weekend. Snow levels occasionally drop to 1000 and even 500 feet from Thursday onward. [See Oregon Coast Road, Traffic Conditions, Updates]

The northern part of the Washington coast could get light snow, including La Push, according to the NWS office in Seattle. Farther south towards Westport and beyond the chances of snow decrease.

“We are expecting a weather system to be making its way inland Thursday and into Friday,” the NWS in Seattle said. “We expect the center of this system to track to our south, which will keep Western Washington in the cold sector of the system. This could bring some more wider spread lowland snow throughout Western Washington. But there is still a lot of uncertainty on the strength as well as the track of the system.” MORE PHOTOS BELOW

