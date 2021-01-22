Snow for Passes to Washington / Oregon Coast; Possible Valley Flakes

Published 01/22/21 at 5:56 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATE: S. Oregon Coast Sneaker Waves Sunday | Snow on Coast Passes Oregon / Washington Don’t count on any snow on the beaches of Oregon and Washington, but some rain / snow mix is coming to the Oregon Coast Range and Washington’s Willapa Hills as well as some flakes for the inland valleys.

However, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said it’s not impossible that some flakes could be seen along the Oregon coast or southern Washington coast. There’s still changes in the forecasts that could occur.

This weekend is expected to bring as much as a few inches to the higher elevations of the coast range on Saturday night through Sunday morning. The NWS website is indicating snow levels dropping to as low as 1500 feet for the passes to the Washington coast and northern Oregon coast, though the southern Oregon coast range does not look to get as cold. The passes to Bandon will likely not get snow. The northern half of the Washington coast looks similar as well, leaving the passes to and from areas such as Ocean Park, Cannon Beach, Lincoln City or Florence with a bit more excitement.

It's not expected to be a heavy snow event on the upper elevations of the coast range passes, but you may consider changing your travel plans so you're not driving through those areas late on Saturday. Oregon Coast Road, Traffic Conditions, Updates

The NWS website and other weather forecasters in Portland are predicting a possible snow / rain mix for the higher sections of the metro areas and Willamette Valley towns for Saturday and Sunday. Snow levels inland may get to 500 feet in some localized areas.

Yet more possibilities of snow return on Monday and Tuesday for the western inland parts of Washington and Oregon and the coast range.

David Bishop, meteorologist with the Portland office of the NWS said snow levels will start dropping Saturday night, and then lower even more to almost 1400 feet on Monday and Tuesday.

“It’s likely there will be a wintry mix for the higher elevations and maybe the foothills on the coastal side,” Bishop said. “There will be a lot of very cold rain.”

The idea of beach snow is nixed for the weekend, and it’s unlikely for the next round on Monday and Tuesday, even though you may spot some snow just a few miles from beach towns. However, Bishop said that forecast is still rather far out.

“As for snow on the beaches and headlands I would say that’s probably not going to happen,” Bishop said. “But there’s a lot that could change in the forecast models in the next 24 hours.” More Photos Below

Photo courtesy Haystack Rock Awareness Program







