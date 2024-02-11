Seaside in November: N. Oregon Coast Holidays 2024 Include Parade, Tea, Wine

(Seaside, Oregon) – Traditions abound on the north coast when it comes to the holidays, and in spite of their small sizes these wee towns can be filled with not just tides but plenty of yuletides. In Seaside, there is an abundance of such events in November alone – and not really in December itself.

Get ready for wine, shopping, trees, a lighted parade and a fair amount of food.

November 8 and 9. The Holiday Bazaar in Seaside is a longtime north Oregon coast tradition at the Calvary Episcopal Church. Dig into gourmet food, baked goods, unique kitchen items and Christmas designs on Friday, Nov. 8 (4 to 6 pm) and Saturday, Nov. 9 (10 am to 3 pm). Raffle tickets will be sold and shrimp chowder and roll will be available for takeout both days. Proceeds benefit local charities and church projects. Calvary Episcopal Church. 503 N. Holladay Dr. Seaside, Oregon.

On November 9, from 3 pm to 6:30 pm, hit the town and join the Seaside Downtown Development Association for the annual Seaside Downtown Fall Wine Walk. Savor tastings from Oregon wineries and discover the city's charming downtown businesses as they offer complimentary appetizers throughout the event.





Each participant will receive a commemorative event wine glass, an ID bracelet, and a Wine Walk Map. Wineries will charge a nominal fee for tastings. Both cards and cash are accepted on the day of the event. Pouring of the wines begins at 3 p.m. $20 per person. 503-717-1914.

There's yet more coastal atmosphere to take in just before Thanksgiving. On November 21, from 10 am to 2 pm, explore Seaside's P.E.O. Holiday Treasures Boutique, another north Oregon coast tradition. Discover beautiful, high-quality items and unique gifts for all ages. Indulge in homemade sweet and savory bakery delights and themed tables for Christmas, children, beach, kitchen, woodsy, garden/floral, and new this year - vintage items and jewelry.

You can bid on silent auction items and find many one-of-a-kind artworks. This event supports P.E.O., an organization dedicated to promoting educational opportunities for women for over 150 years. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585.

November 29 and 30. Holiday Afternoon Tea at the Butterfield Cottage and Gardens, Seaside History Museum. A truly vibrant north coast tradition, reserve your spot for limited seating at 1:30 pm for select teas, savories and sweets. Either Friday Nov. 29th or Saturday Nov. 30th. $30.00 per person. 570 Necanicum Drive, Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideoregonmuseum.com or call 503-738-7065.

November 29. Seaside Parade of Lights. The Seaside Parade of Lights and lighting of the community tree begin the holiday season in town. 7 pm. Downtown Seaside. 503-738-6391.

December 7. Safeway Providence Festival of Trees. Here's a way to really get into the holiday spirit: Stroll through the holiday winter wonderland at the Community Open House at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center. Santa will be there and this part is free, going from 9 am to 1 pm. After, join the Gala Dinner and Auction from 2 pm – 5 pm. Proceeds go to cancer programs at the hospital. https://foundation.providence.org/oregon/ seaside/events/festival-of-trees (503) 717-7604

