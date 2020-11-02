Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Great Romantic Spots, Ideas for Amore on the Oregon Coast

Published 02/11/2020 at 5:58 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Oregon's coastline is one big romantic spot, really - and it’s hard to go wrong just about anywhere. The gushy, amorous possibilities are endless for its lodgings and eateries, and where to woo your potential relevant other is simply a matter of closing your eyes and plopping a finger on an Oregon coast map. (Above: the pier at Newport).

Yet some spots host the power of love a little more than others; some pack an extra punch. Here’s some ideas in the spirit of Valentine’s Day season – but they’re perfectly suited to any time of the year.

Bayside Delights at Night. Few things are more romantic than those piers at Lincoln City and Newport. Astoria’s bayside boardwalk is also a stunner.


At Lincoln City, the pier at Taft – on Siletz Bay – lets you wander a bit out over the tides. During the day this has its own array of comely aspects, such as perhaps seeing a seal in the water checking you out. At night, however, the real fun emerges with having the place all to yourselves, the cajoling atmosphere of stars overhead and the soft sounds of small breakers. Off in the distance you can see the ocean trying to break its way in.

In Newport (see photo at top), head to South Beach and hit the crabbing pier at night for a tremendously romantic vibe. There’s that lulling sound of the waves lapping gently at the dock, taking you out on a long stroll a few hundred feet into Yaquina Bay. Then, those fishing boats coming in create a truly magical kind of lighting effect.


With Astoria’s boardwalk you won’t be getting bored. Even in daylight it’s not hard to find a spot where you’re by yourselves for a little while, and the soaring bridge and quietly moving waters are cuddle-inducing and hypnotizing.


Soaring Viewpoints. It’s hard to go wrong on one of the Oregon coast’s incredible high vantage points. Again, especially at night these make for awesome makeout spots, if the weather is cooperating and the stars are out (above: Neahkahnie lookouts at Manzanita).


Cape Foulweather near Depoe Bay is frisson-inducing no matter the weather or time of day. At night, if the skies are even just somewhat clear and the moon is on the water, you’ll be floored by the sight.

The Samuel H. Boardman Corridor on the southern Oregon coast provides 12 miles of knockout lookout points, with some of the best overlooking the natural bridges and rock island areas with their complex, rather surreal basalt constructs.

The Cliche Standard of Long Walks on the Beach. It’s the hookup ad headline going back ages, from the early days of newsprint to Tinder: you love long walks on the beach while holding hands. Sure it’s cliché and almost kitsch, but it’s the standard for the lovey-dovey types for good reason. (Above: Bandon, courtesy Bandon Visitor Center).

What long beaches are there? Too many to mention, but look to places like Bandon or Brookings’ Harris Beach State Park, and don’t forget the 40 miles of soft sands of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area by Florence and Reedsport. Lincoln City, Newport, Cannon Beach, Manzanita and Seaside are almost nothing but sands, and just about guaranteed a gorgeous sunset to plant a kiss by.

Gardens and Gargantuans of Shore Acres. This massive state park around Coos Bay provides numerous forms of awe and delights, and the two big standouts are its incredible gardens and the insane watery pyrotechnics show it puts on during storms. The rocks and slop of the surfline here are simply more conducive to bigger wave explosions, towering dozens of feet in the air – and you can hide inside an observation building and not get sprayed. Or in lighter tides, stroll the intensely beautiful gardens of the southern Oregon coast hotspot and fall in love with the surroundings.

Great Oregon Coast Makeout Spots. Don’t pause that PDA on the beach: find a hidden spot to let your passions take hold. See this link for a variety of places to get your kissing on – on the beach.




