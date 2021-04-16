Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Rockaway Beach Briefly: N. Oregon Coast Icon in Photos

Published 04/16/21 at 1:55 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Rockaway Beach Briefly: N. Oregon Coast Icon in Photos

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – For just over 100 years now, one little north Oregon coast spot has been paradoxically popular yet slightly ignored. It’s been a fave destination for generations, providing more meaty, downhome and rugged bits of exploration and little of the flash of other spots, even that of nearby Manzanita.

This seven-mile-long expanse of pure sands actually started off as a cluster of several different campsites in the early part of the century, which were at one point considered separate communities. Then, like Lincoln City on the central coast, they were eventually joined to become one city.

Take a small photographic tour for yourself. First stop: the always-iconic Twin Rocks - seen above, in a decidedly pastel mood.

Hotels in Rockaway Beach - Where to eat - Rockaway Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Much of Rockaway Beach is populated by sizable foredunes covered in beach grass. This is one of the beach accesses closer to northern edges.


The iconic caboose houses the Chamber of Commerce and lots of visitor information. It’s a nod to the locomotive history deeply ingrained in the area, but it’s not actually one of the trains that stopped here just after the turn of the century.


The northern end of Rockaway Beach - called Manhattan Beach - hosts the southern jetty of the Nehalem Bay.


Twin Rocks as seen during one of those commonly stunning spring days on the north Oregon coast.


The main access in the middle of town, during a bit of a storm. No matter the weather, Rockaway Beach has its multiple charms.


Downtown Rockaway Beach: its architecture is populated by some very retro stylings and buildings that visually hearken back to about a century ago. Tracks THAT run through the town host the always popular antique train rides, Oregon Coast Explorer Train.

To see more of Rockaway Beach take the Rockaway Beach Virtual Tour.

