Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad: Updates, Schedules, Historic Train Rides

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – Probably the most astounding of the Phoenix-rising-from-the-ashes story on the Oregon coast is the emergence of the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. For almost 20 years now it’s been one of the most popular attractions on the entire coastline.

Based out of the little town on the Tillamook Bay, the Oregon Coast Crawler and the Oregon Coast Explorer take you on an a variety of heady journeys originating in Garibaldi. It’s a leisurely journey up the Oregon coast, as the train huffs and puffs along the north coast, affording big, panoramic views of both Tillamook Bay and Nehalem Bay. These vintage, antique trains stop make regular stops between Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach, and sometimes special runs take you to tiny, comely Wheeler.

Many of the train excursions happen on a 1910 Heisler Steam Locomotive. Runs are highly seasonal, with most taking place in summer, but some special excursions run in fall, winter and then around spring break.

After making a service stop, and photo run-by or two, it is all done again in reverse, allowing for different sightseeing opportunities on the return trip.

“No other railroad in North America offers the range of scenery found on the Tillamook Branch Line, and no train in recent years has made it possible to experience it all behind steam power,” said a spokesman for the train rides.

During the summer, regular weekend rides depart from Garibaldi at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. then depart again from Rockaway Beach after a layover and some free time. Cost for kids is usually a little over $10, while prices for adults are just over $20 most rides. Special holiday and dinner trains will cost more.

Specialty trains happens on Fourth of July, Mother's Day, Father's Day and in the fall and spring, along with several other dinner tours, live music rides and more. Call 1-503-842-7972.

Lunch will be served at picnic-style. Concessions will be available for purchase onboard the train. It is limited to less than 100 passengers, so organizers highly recommend making your reservations soon. Special rides link here for online reservations. Other regular tour information is at This Link





History of the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad

The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad started with north coast resident Scott Wickert who always had the dream of creating a live, working railroad museum. Under his aegis, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OSCR) was built through help from the community, family and friends.

Wickert signed an agreement with Tillamook Bay Railroad and the Port of Tillamook Bay in 2002 to begin bringing these antique rail cars, with the first locomotive coming to the area a year later. For the first two years, the locomotive rides ran under through the Port of Tillamook Bay, and by 2004 the OCSR became a non-profit organization.

In 2005, OCSR began slowly operating as its own agency. It has since become a major force as an enormous attraction on the Oregon coast.

Antique equipment used on the rails include a McCloud River Railroad from American Locomotive Works from 1925, the Curtiss Lumber Co. #2 from Heisler Locomotive Works from 1910, a Lima Locomotive Works from 1910, a Lima Locomotive Works from 1887, a Heisler Locomotive Works from 1922 and a Heisler Locomotive Works from 1909. Other trains were made in the 50's and 40's. You can see the full roster of equipment, including the passenger cars at the Equipment link.

