Retro Beach Rental in Newport a Tiny, Cozy Oregon Coast Gem

Published 10/16/23 at 5:52 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – A beach burgh within a beach burgh, Newport's Nye Beach is a lovely little village up against the sands that feels like different eras of time travel smooshed together. While still an Oregon coast hotspot that's kind of famous, no matter how many times you set foot here you feel like it's a random semi-secret you've stumbled upon. To some degree, it's yours - always yours.

Nye Beach is easy to get attached to in that way. Yet there's probably still quite a bit you don't know about Nye Beach.

One of those bits of sundry information is a little vacation rental called View House Cottage (see the site). This diminutive gem is like that beach shack you dreamed of long ago: simple, quaint and just enough room for you and perhaps a couple, three friends. And yet it's oceanfront. Small on space – big on views. This two-bedroom charmer carries the torch of this neighborhood's storied and diverse past with that old-school exterior and interior, hearkening back to the Old Oregon Coast people still talk about, referencing the coast of the '60s, '70s and '80s. Before the beach was the bomb for the throngs, it was smaller in scale and less cookie-cutter; where wooden walls, classic fixtures along with really old, green glass float balls from Japan (and probably some amount of shag carpet) ruled the décor manuals.

View House Cottage doesn't come with the shag carpeting (nor the cigarette smoke) of yesteryear, but it feels like you could close your eyes and have those decades come to life briefly – but with that amazing view.





And what a view. An immersive experience to be sure, from left to right you get total 180-degrees of central Oregon coast prime surf and sand. You can see down towards the jetty and you have Yaquina Head in full, along with points of interest like the crumbling Jump-Off Joe not far. Whales pop up in calmer waters, and when storms come you're privy to the best of rumbling sights.

The kitchen at View House Cottage is small but fully stocked and ready for everything from munchies to gourmet experiences.

Cozy and comfy are operative words here in this wee Oregon coast retro gem, with an endearing living room that includes a sweet sofa, flat screen TV, wireless, DVD player and some cool décor touches. Right outside, you have to access to an oceanfront lawn overlooking all the soaring beauty and lull of the waves.

In fact, the latter is one of the best amenities: you can constantly hear the ocean quite well.



The master bedroom has a wondrous view, while the other bedroom has two bunks. In the living room, there's a twin size futon.

Adorbs and fire are two other operative words for this rental pad-from-the-past, and it's all a close to walk to the dee-lish attractions of Nye Beach's eateries and that inimitable beach.

The vacation rental is offered through Nye Beach and Condos, so you also get 24-hour service through the hotel next door that runs the place: The Inn at Nye Beach.

729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 1-541-265-2477 or 1-800-480-2477. Website here.

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted