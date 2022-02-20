Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Abundant Razor Clams on Washington Coast Bode Well for New Dig Dates

Published 02/20/22 at 4:22 AM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Abundant Razor Clams on Washington Coast Bode Well for New Dig Dates

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Washington Coast) -There's an abundance of razor clams on the Washington coast and that means good news for everyone who loves the little seafood morsel. It's cause for shellfish managers in Washington State to tentatively schedule 25 razor clam digs on the coast in March and April. As always, the schedule is dependent on a number of factors and officials won't know for sure until just prior to the dates. Final approval is usually dependent on marine toxin test results, and then the planned dates are announced about one or two weeks ahead. (Above: photo courtesy WDFW)

Washington coast officials are upbeat, especially the coastal shellfish manager for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

“After some great fall and winter razor clamming, we still have plenty of harvestable clams ready to go for some equally great digging during spring low tides, said Dan Ayres of WDFW. “Diggers can expect abundant populations of nice-sized clams on all beaches.”

Some of the dates coincide with the Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival, and include the towns of Mockrocks, Copalis, Long Beach and Twin Harbors.

Digging won't be allowed before noon for March digs where low tide occurs in the evening. The tentative dates are:

March 1, Tuesday, 5:50 PM; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
March 2, Wednesday, 6:30 PM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
March 3, Thursday, 7:07 PM; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
March 4, Friday, 7:42 PM 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
March 16, Wednesday, 6:35 PM; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
March 17, Thursday, 7:08 PM; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
March 18, Friday, 7:41 PM; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival)
March 19, Saturday, 8:14 PM; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival)

Digging is not allowed after noon for the remainder of March and April digs -- listed below -- where low tide occurs in the morning:

March 20, Sunday, 8:46 AM; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival)
March 21, Monday, 9:30 AM; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
March 22, Tuesday, 10:18 AM; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 1, Friday, 7:36 AM; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors
April 2, Saturday, 8:07 AM; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 3, Sunday, 8:45 AM; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 4, Monday, 9:23 AM; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 5, Tuesday, 10:01 AM; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 6, Wednesday, 10:43 AM; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 16, Saturday, 7:03 AM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)
April 17, Sunday, 7:45 AM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)
April 18, Monday, 8:28 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 19, Tuesday, 9:14 AM; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 20, Wednesday, 10:04 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 21, Thursday, 10:59 AM; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
April 29, Friday, 6:31 AM; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
April 30, Saturday, 7:10 AM; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Other digs are being considered for the future and will soon be found on the WDFW's website.

Shellfish and seafood enthusiasts can also start making plans to attend the Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival on March 18-20, and the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival on April 16-17. These two long-running events celebrate the unique contribution of razor clams to Washington's culture and coastal communities.

With the spring fast approaching, Washingtonians should consider purchasing 2022-2023 recreational hunting and fishing licenses before current licenses expire after March 31. Anyone gathering clams in April will need a new 2022-2023 license to participate. All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Under state law, diggers at open coastal beaches can take 15 razor clams daily and are required to keep the first 15 they dig, regardless of size or condition. Each digger's clams must be kept in a separate container. Razor clam diggers can find detailed beach maps that indicate locations and local names for beaches on WDFW's website.

More Washington Coast


MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Photos below Seaside Aquarium






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Hairy 'Globster' Sighting Raises a Stink at N. Oregon Coast's Rockaway Beach
The mystery creature really isn't a mystery to science, just at first glance. Marine sciences
Abundant Razor Clams on Washington Coast Bode Well for New Dig Dates
Washington has tentatively scheduled 25 razor clam digs
Oregon Coast Crews Attend to Giant, Beached Whale on Washington Side
The gray whale was 39 feet long, had orca battle scars and was killed by a ship. Marine sciences
How Cape Blanco is a Dividing Line in South Oregon Coast Weather
It has an impact but not in ways you'd expect. Sciences
50 Years Behind the Scenes, Fighting for the Coast: Oregon Shores Conservatio...
Behind the scenes, Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition has been a major part of many fights. Sciences, history
The Terror of Post-War Mines on Beaches: Oregon, Washington Coast History (pa...
1949 and going into 1950, quite a few Japanese mines were found
World War II Mines an Explosive Problem on Oregon / Washington Coast in '50s ...
In the first two years after the war 117 mines are found in this region. History, Coos Bay
Thousands of Jellies Wind Up on N. Oregon Coast
Gearhart, Seaside and Warrenton have received hundreds, even thousands. Marine sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted