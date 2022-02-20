Abundant Razor Clams on Washington Coast Bode Well for New Dig Dates

Published 02/20/22 at 4:22 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Washington Coast) -There's an abundance of razor clams on the Washington coast and that means good news for everyone who loves the little seafood morsel. It's cause for shellfish managers in Washington State to tentatively schedule 25 razor clam digs on the coast in March and April. As always, the schedule is dependent on a number of factors and officials won't know for sure until just prior to the dates. Final approval is usually dependent on marine toxin test results, and then the planned dates are announced about one or two weeks ahead. (Above: photo courtesy WDFW)

Washington coast officials are upbeat, especially the coastal shellfish manager for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).



“After some great fall and winter razor clamming, we still have plenty of harvestable clams ready to go for some equally great digging during spring low tides, said Dan Ayres of WDFW. “Diggers can expect abundant populations of nice-sized clams on all beaches.”

Some of the dates coincide with the Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival, and include the towns of Mockrocks, Copalis, Long Beach and Twin Harbors.

Digging won't be allowed before noon for March digs where low tide occurs in the evening. The tentative dates are:

March 1, Tuesday, 5:50 PM; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 2, Wednesday, 6:30 PM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 3, Thursday, 7:07 PM; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 4, Friday, 7:42 PM 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 16, Wednesday, 6:35 PM; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 17, Thursday, 7:08 PM; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 18, Friday, 7:41 PM; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival)

March 19, Saturday, 8:14 PM; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival)

Digging is not allowed after noon for the remainder of March and April digs -- listed below -- where low tide occurs in the morning:

March 20, Sunday, 8:46 AM; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival)

March 21, Monday, 9:30 AM; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 22, Tuesday, 10:18 AM; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 1, Friday, 7:36 AM; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors

April 2, Saturday, 8:07 AM; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 3, Sunday, 8:45 AM; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 4, Monday, 9:23 AM; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 5, Tuesday, 10:01 AM; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 6, Wednesday, 10:43 AM; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 16, Saturday, 7:03 AM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)

April 17, Sunday, 7:45 AM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)

April 18, Monday, 8:28 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 19, Tuesday, 9:14 AM; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 20, Wednesday, 10:04 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 21, Thursday, 10:59 AM; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 29, Friday, 6:31 AM; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 30, Saturday, 7:10 AM; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Other digs are being considered for the future and will soon be found on the WDFW's website.

Shellfish and seafood enthusiasts can also start making plans to attend the Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival on March 18-20, and the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival on April 16-17. These two long-running events celebrate the unique contribution of razor clams to Washington's culture and coastal communities.

With the spring fast approaching, Washingtonians should consider purchasing 2022-2023 recreational hunting and fishing licenses before current licenses expire after March 31. Anyone gathering clams in April will need a new 2022-2023 license to participate. All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Under state law, diggers at open coastal beaches can take 15 razor clams daily and are required to keep the first 15 they dig, regardless of size or condition. Each digger's clams must be kept in a separate container. Razor clam diggers can find detailed beach maps that indicate locations and local names for beaches on WDFW's website.

