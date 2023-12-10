Tricks and Treats on Oregon Coast: Pacific City's Dory Halloween Oct. 28

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Published 10/12/23 at 6:42 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – A handful (and a bagful) of sweet fun takes place in Pacific City on October 28, where the little Oregon coast town goes big on spooks in boats. It's called the Trick or Treat Dory Fleet, utilizing the age-old local tradition of these unique fishing boats to display some fun 'n funky freakazoids and get down with the holiday. (Photos Arica Sears)

The event – now a cherished part of this time of year – gets underway at the Kiawanda Community Center at 5 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. It promises an evening overflowing with yumminess, costumes and a joyous Oregon coast community reveling with a bit of wackiness.

“As the sun sets over the picturesque Pacific City, anticipation builds for an unforgettable Halloween celebration,” said spokesman Arica Sears.

The Kiawanda Community Center is often a hub for local activities, but here it gets a bit of a spellbinding transformation, becoming a Halloween wonderland.

“It's an open invitation for families far and wide to immerse themselves in the festivities, featuring a lineup of decorated Dory Fleet boats, a spine-tingling trick-or-treat adventure, and an array of Halloween activities to enchant visitors of all ages,” Sears said.

Expect the unexpected with those boats. The decoration jobs are outstanding with eye-popping themes and costumed crew in tow. They're not simply doing this to look like the cool kids in town, either: they're handing out candy.

The event lineup includes:

Trick-or-Treating: Children and their families are encouraged to don their favorite costumes and embark on a delightful journey to collect scrumptious treats from the creatively adorned Dory Fleet boats.

Games and Activities: The Nesko Women’s Club and the Nestucca Wrestling Club have curated Halloween-themed games and activities that promise wholesome family entertainment.

Live Music: The parking lot comes alive with the sounds of a live band, letting both adults and kids alike rock out.

Kids Book Giveaway: Your kidlets may come away smarter. You'll want to make a pit stop at the book booth, where each trick-or-treater will receive a complimentary book, igniting a passion for reading.

Refreshments: While you enjoy the festivities, quench your thirst and satisfy your cravings with a selection of beverages and snacks available for purchase.

The best part? Admission to this community extravaganza is entirely free, ensuring that everyone can partake in this festive Halloween experience. This is an opportunity for the Pacific City community to come together and create unforgettable memories.

The event is proudly hosted by the Kiawanda Community Center and generously sponsored by the Pacific City Dorymen’s Association. For updates and additional information, see the website at kiawanda.com or the Facebook Event Page named "Trick or Treat the Dory Fleet 2023."

