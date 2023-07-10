Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Two Oregon, Three Washington Towns on List of Best Foodie Cities; Portland, Seattle in Top 10

Published 10/07/23 at 8:52 p.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Two Oregon, Three Washington Towns Make List of Best Foodie Cities

(Oregon Coast) – Personal finance website WalletHub just released its take on the best of foodie cities in America, listing Portland, Oregon, as number two, and Washington's Seattle, Spokane and Vancouver also making the list. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for summer
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for summer
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for summer
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for summer
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for summer
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for summer
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; summer deals

As October 16 arrives soon, that's World Food Day and a call for a look at what's on the menu for the biggest cities around the world. WalletHub said restaurant prices have risen 6.5% in the last year, so finding the best bang for your buck as you travel around the world may be in order.

Their list of 180 of the largest towns in the U.S. ranks them by “foodie-friendliness,” utilizing 28 key metrics. See the full WalletHub report

“The data set ranges from affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita,” WalletHub said.

Portland in northwest Oregon – about 70 miles from the coast – was ranked number two in the study.

WalletHub said it ranked first for restaurants per capita and first for affordability and accessibility of eateries that were highly ranked.

- Where to eat Oregon Coast

Other criteria:

16th – Gourmet Specialty-Food Stores per Capita
1st – Craft Breweries & Wineries per Capita
35th – Coffee & Tea Shops per Capita
33rd – Number of Grocery Stores per Capita

Seattle, Washington came in number 10, while Vancouver came in number 26, with Spokane a ways further down the list.


Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: Canyon Grille in Portland

Number 36 was Salem, Oregon.

No Oregon coast or Washington coast towns made the list, although based on Tidal Raves alone Oregon Coast Beach Connection would recommend Depoe Bay be on that list – or at least some foodie list for beach towns.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com



View from Tidal Raves, Oregon Coast






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Almost Mysterious and Mystical Paths Hiding in Plain Sight Near Florence, Cen...
Just below the top of the rise that overlooks the town. Travel tips

Central Oregon Coast Artist Shows at Florence Visitor Center
Regina 'Reggie' Oflock of Sea Gypsy Cottage Gallery. Florence events

At Seal Rock's NW Curtis St.: Funky Little Oregon Coast Access with No Name
NW Curtis St., not far from Newport, Yachats or Waldport

Green Nightglow Above Us All the Time, You Just Didn't Know: Washington / Ore...
Also called chemiluminescence, once you see it you can't unsee it. Astronomy, Rialto Beach, Manzanita, Gold Beach

Retro, Vintage Trailers Take Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence at Event
Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Community Open House September 30. Florence events, south coast events, Newport events

Old Oregon Coast Home Movies at Lincoln City Museum
Maybe Even Yours Saturday, October 21 at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum. Lincoln City events

Videos: More Cougar Sightings N. Oregon Coast; Whale Feeding in Cove Entertai...
Three cougars at Neskowin; gray whale at Seaside. Marine sciences

Washington Coast Photog Snags Intense Wave Glow / Perseids at Kalaloch Beach ...
Both the Perseid meteor showers and glowing phytoplankton. Sciences


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted