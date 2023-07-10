

Two Oregon, Three Washington Towns on List of Best Foodie Cities; Portland, Seattle in Top 10

Published 10/07/23 at 8:52 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Personal finance website WalletHub just released its take on the best of foodie cities in America, listing Portland, Oregon, as number two, and Washington's Seattle, Spokane and Vancouver also making the list. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

As October 16 arrives soon, that's World Food Day and a call for a look at what's on the menu for the biggest cities around the world. WalletHub said restaurant prices have risen 6.5% in the last year, so finding the best bang for your buck as you travel around the world may be in order.

Their list of 180 of the largest towns in the U.S. ranks them by “foodie-friendliness,” utilizing 28 key metrics. See the full WalletHub report

“The data set ranges from affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita,” WalletHub said.

Portland in northwest Oregon – about 70 miles from the coast – was ranked number two in the study.

WalletHub said it ranked first for restaurants per capita and first for affordability and accessibility of eateries that were highly ranked.

- Where to eat Oregon Coast

Other criteria:

16th – Gourmet Specialty-Food Stores per Capita

1st – Craft Breweries & Wineries per Capita

35th – Coffee & Tea Shops per Capita

33rd – Number of Grocery Stores per Capita

Seattle, Washington came in number 10, while Vancouver came in number 26, with Spokane a ways further down the list.



Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: Canyon Grille in Portland

Number 36 was Salem, Oregon.

No Oregon coast or Washington coast towns made the list, although based on Tidal Raves alone Oregon Coast Beach Connection would recommend Depoe Bay be on that list – or at least some foodie list for beach towns.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW















View from Tidal Raves, Oregon Coast













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted