Oregon Coast's King Tides Project Hosts Photo Contest

Published 11/14/24 at 5:05 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – As Oregon's king tides begin tomorrow, something sweet has just been added to the package. (Above: Whaleshead Beach near Brookings, King Tides / Thomas Hanley)

Gear up for the first series of king tides, the highest tides of the year, happening from November 15 to 17, 2024. If you find yourself on Oregon's coast, you're invited to photograph these impressive high-water events to help document their impact on coastal communities.

The Oregon King Tides Photo Project, part of a global initiative to monitor sea level changes, encourages anyone with a camera to participate. By capturing these moments, you can help provide a glimpse into how rising sea levels might affect shoreline communities in the future.

This year, however, there is a photo contest. Snap a shot of the king tides, submit and you could win some swag. The project just made the announcement last-minute, the day before the beginning of the tidal events.

Project spokesman Rhiannon Bezore said prizes will likely be e-cards to the Oregon Coast Visitors Association online gift shop.

“We partner with the Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) to provide the prizes for winners of the photo contest. There is one winner chosen for each of this year’s four categories: Bays and Estuaries, Coastal Waves and Erosion, Comparison Shots (normal high tide vs king tide), and Coastal Flooding.”

It's the same four categories they're looking for in the photo project.

“Winners will be announced at the end of the season,” Bezore said.

Joining in is simple: pick a coastal location, take a photo at the tide's peak, and share it at www.oregonkingtides.net. Mark your calendars for the upcoming winter king tides on December 13 to 15, 2024, and January 11 to 13, 2025.

Safety must come first, said the OCVA.



High places around Port Orford are very safe to watch and document (Photo Oregon State Parks)

“As you document high tides, remember to stay safe,” the agency said. “Watch from a distance, avoid wave-swept areas and be mindful of your surroundings.”

King tides occur when the sun, moon, and Earth align, producing unusually high tides. These events can cause flooding, erosion, and impacts to buildings and roads, especially during storms. By observing king tides, we glimpse future sea level rise and its potential to intensify erosion, flooding, and beach access issues. You can see photos from past King Tides on the project’s Flickr site, https://www.flickr.com/people/orkingtide/.

What is missing from the king tides conversation?



Photo Oregon King Tides / Lawrence Soto at Rockaway Beach

Not every king tide event means massive waves. You may not notice a substantial difference in waves or wave height. There is a difference between large wave events and king tides. What's the Difference Between King Tides and Oregon / Washington Coast Storm Wave Events - Why king tides don't always mean big waves; advice for seeing them at Shore Acres

Bezore said there are a few places they need more documentation from - places a little bit ignored.

“We’d love to see photos from bays and estuaries, as well as comparison shots showing the same location during normal high tides vs king tides,” she said. “Astoria, Lincoln City, and Coos Bay are all somewhat under-represented in previous photo submissions, so those might be good places to see more photos from.”

