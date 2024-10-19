Oregon Officials: Collisions With Elk, Deer Increase on Rural Roads, Coast Highways

Published 10/19/24 at 6:05 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Catching sight of them any time of year is a thrill. Especially on the Oregon coast, they pop up on the sides of Highway 101 or maybe even on the beach, looking regal and as elegant as a beast can. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: elk at Cannon Beach)

It's not so nice to encounter elk in the middle of the road, however, which is a problem Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and wildlife officials are trying to highlight this time of year.

October and November see a spike in vehicle collisions with deer and elk in Oregon, primarily due to migration and breeding. Reduced daylight hours and rainy weather further decrease drivers' visibility.

Each year, ODOT crews remove around 6,000 deer carcasses from public roads, with many more perishing on other types of roads. Research from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) using GPS collars on mule deer reveals that these animals stick to their migratory routes despite the obstacles presented by roadways. Deer are often compelled to cross roads to access food and shelter, leading to frequent and sometimes tragic encounters with vehicles.

Drivers should follow these tips to avoid collisions with wildlife:



ODFW photo

“Watch for animal crossing signs: These signs mark areas with frequent wildlife crossings so stay alert when you see one,” said ODFW.

Slow down and stay in your lane: even on twisty Oregon coast highways. Swerving to avoid animals often leads to more serious crashes. Maintain control of your vehicle.

Be extra cautious along roads with curves that have dense vegetation: Wildlife can be practically invisible in these areas until they are near the road.

Expect more animals when you see one: If you spot one animal, more are likely nearby. Focus on where the animal came from (not where it’s going), as others may be following.

Both ODOT and ODFW maintain you should always wear your seat belt.

“Even minor collisions can cause serious injuries and wearing your seat belt is one of the best ways to stay safe,” ODFW said.



This time of year sees a rise in road-killed deer and elk being salvaged for meat in Oregon. Drivers who hit or find a deer or elk must obtain a free online permit and submit the head within five days to the ODFW for Chronic Wasting Disease testing. This fatal disease, affecting deer, elk, and moose, has been detected in neighboring states but not yet in Oregon. Symptoms include loss of balance and coordination, making roadkill testing critical.

Wildlife crossings are helping to reduce animal collisions in some areas, providing safer passage for animals and protecting drivers. ODFW and ODOT are working to build more crossings to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions and maintain habitat connectivity. Key partners like the Oregon Wildlife Foundation and the Oregon Hunters Association are supporting these efforts. Further details on ODFW’s Roadkill Salvage Permits can be found here https://myodfw.com/articles/roadkill-salvage-permits.

If you want to support wildlife passage, consider the Watch for Wildlife Oregon license plate. Proceeds from this plate fund wildlife passage and habitat connectivity projects statewide.

You can help the state identify roadkill hotspots by participating in the Roadkills of Oregon project. ODFW, in partnership with the Oregon Zoo, is asking people for assistance recording the locations of road-killed mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates. If you see a road-killed animal of any species and it is safe to do so, pull over, take a picture of the carcass, and add it to the project on iNaturalist. These observations are invaluable in identifying priority areas for the state to take action to help save wildlife.

