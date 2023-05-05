Oceanside's Greatest and Not-So-Known Attractions: Along N. Oregon Coast's Three Capes

(Oceanside, Oregon) – Think of this as your Complete Guide to Oceanside on the North Oregon Coast. It is indeed a list of just about every single attraction in this once unknown little burgh, though truly covering it fully would take lots of pages (which this does, if you consider the links here to more information). The tiny place has a surprisingly rich history, and for its size there is a ton to do here. Technically, it would take you a couple of days or more to check it all out, and thus such a Complete Guide to Oceanside would – and does – take up several pages. (Other side of Oceanside's Maxwell Point, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

There's a whirlwind of attractions in Oceanside, where a massive cape, a lighthouse, a wild tree the likes of which you've never seen before, a tunnel and so much more all come together, accentuated by some fascinating layers of history.

Cape Meares. This is the absolute northern tip of Three Capes Tour, boasting a headland that itself sports numerous attractions. The Cape Meares Lighthouse, a long set of engaging trails, viewpoints to die for, a freaky tree with seven limbs, and bundles of bird watching opportunities are just a part of the rugged finds.

The octopus tree, apparently going back at least hundreds of years, is one of the true wonders of the world. No one is exactly sure how it came to be in that configuration. It's a sizable Oregon coast attraction all its own, and yet not everyone is quite it's quite aware of it. Oregon Coast's Octopus Tree Complete: Origin, Rumors, History, Even a Celeb Atop Cape Meares

Viewpoints here are, in a word, insane. You can see the other side of Oceanside's Three Arch Rocks, get a good aerial view of Short Beach, and you'll be able to see the mysterious and rather clandestine Lost Boy Beach. Also from these viewpoints: in the spring you can watch various birds nesting along the cliff faces as well as bald eagles making attempts to gobble them up. These subsequent fights between fowl is ever-fascinating and a bit Jerry Springer-esque.

Trails on Cape Meares snake for miles, and some eventually lead you down to the village called Cape Meares.

The Cape Meares Lighthouse is the absolute shortest in Oregon, but sits on a bluff that technically makes it higher than any other. It's also open to the public (see the link on the Oregon State Parks page for exact hours). - Cape Meares Lighthouse Guide





Short Beach. Continue down this forested road going south and you'll quickly discover Short Beach, a magnificent hidden spot. Blink and you'll miss it. This area is aptly named so watch out during stormy periods: don't even think about it then. Around here there's also the faded remnants of an old WWII radar bunker. Short Beach is Long on Engaging Finds on N. Oregon Coast

Maxwell Point and the Neighorhood Drive. If it's seriously raining, you may want to take the neighborhood drive as it winds up towards the top of Oceanside. Lots of intriguing architecture sits up here. You may get lucky and find the very top of Maxwell Mountain, where you can actually look down on stately Three Arch rocks. This is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Maxwell Point and Tunnel Beach: Oceanside's Trippy Gift to the Oregon Coast

Upon this soaring vantage point, you may see hang gliders launch themselves off in a spectacular display of thrill-seeking and envy-inducing courage. Oceanside's Three Arch Rocks from Above, National Refuge

Oceanside's Beaches. Park at the main access and you'll get a chance to walk through that compelling and ancient tunnel. To the south, you've got at least a couple of miles of pristine Oregonc coast sands as you slowly make your way to Netarts.

This whole area is a good one for finding agates.

Oceanside's Intense Tunnel. And then there's that legendary tunnel. Blasted through Maxwell point in the early 1920s, it's still stands today and allows people through to the other side a good hundred years later. it's dark and spooky in there, and a bit of a precarious walk as you're treading over lots of ocean debris. However, you emerge to the other side and discover a rather secret beach - or at least it used to be. It's sometimes called Star Trek Beach, but usually known as Tunnel Beach.

Either way it's a thrill-a-second at times with all sorts of grooves, holes, and curious rock structures scattered about this scenic stunner. You'll find tons of sea life here, and the wowing cave at the very northern end. Get ready for that striking, magic rocks sound (Encountering 'Magic Rocks Beaches' on Oregon Coast: Science of Why) on occasion when sand levels get low enough to reveal plenty of cobblestones. Only a handful of Oregon coast spots do this.

Again, be careful here as storms or rainy weather can cause parts of the cliff to come down on you.

Symons State Scenic Viewpoint. Once more, blink and you'll miss it. Though at first it doesn't seem like much, Symons gets you one of the most photogenic of spots to snap pics of Oceanside. Symons State Scenic Viewpoint, Oceanside

