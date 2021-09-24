Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Short Beach is Long on Engaging Finds on N. Oregon Coast

Published 09/24/21 at 5:26 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Short Beach is Long on Engaging Finds on N. Oregon Coast

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that spring is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for last of spring
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Spring's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major spring specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Oceanside, Oregon) – Right along the Three Capes Tour on the north Oregon coast, in a tiny sliver of land between Oceanside and Cape Meares, you'll bump into this stunning hidden spot. There's just a brief opening in the trees here, allowing a quick flash of beach and sea as you zip along towards the lighthouse. If you blink, you'll miss it.

Short Beach (which once boasted an actual radar station) is chock full of scenic yumminess and surprises, starting with the large, bulbous rock structure plopped at the tideline, sporting a small patch of trees on top. You can't climb the structure, except perhaps at its base at low tide, but it is a beauty.

If you're thinking it looks familiar, it does somewhat resemble another Oregon coast landmark not far south: Neskowin's Proposal Rock. This one is full of angular rock configurations, tilted masses of land inside and altogether boasting a geologic story that must be told someday.

On one end of this exceptionally cool cove, the familiar rock structures near Oceanside poke out from behind the cliff. At the other end sits the Cape Meares lighthouse. You can just barely see it from here.


There, a massive waterfall sometimes spills gently into the ocean - just out of reach of the beach, and there's a rocky cove within this cove, also unreachable. Short Beach has a lot of mysteries like this: teasing with spots you can't get to, formations and features cut off by invading ocean waters.


There's another giant waterfall-like feature, really a drainage pipe from waters up the hill and rainwater. With a sizable walkway surrounding it, it's an unusual manmade feature on the Oregon coast, allowing both awesome ocean views and a close glimpse of this structure.


Access to Short Beach became much easier 20 years ago. Once, it was a steep and slippery slope that resulted in lots of injuries: reportedly quite a few of them to people's heads. In the early 2000s, local volunteers got tired of the rescues and visits to the local ER and banded together to create an engaging, rustic and meandering stairway. It's a leg cramp-inducer but it's well worth it.


There's another little viewpoint and stop about halfway down that allows you to rest and check out the kooky ocean action.


Short Beach seen from above at Cape Meares

For a serious dose of history, note that Radar Road is right here, really your only signage to the place. It's so named for the World War II radar bunker that still sits on a hill across the highway and a few hundred feet north of the gravel parking. It's a spooky find, with its hollow eyes for windows and dilapidated but utilitarian, cold design - and generally impossible to get to. Discovering it even from afar is a kick, however.

Hotels in Three Capes - Where to eat - Three Capes Maps and Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Short Beach is Long on Engaging Finds on N. Oregon Coast
In a tiny sliver of land between Oceanside and Cape Meares, you'll bump into this
Some Oregon Coast RV Sites Will Get More Expensive for Non-Residents
Non-residents will pay an extra 25% for fees at state-run campgrounds
Dark 'n Stormy Night Author Series Back at Central Oregon Coast, Albeit Digital
Live via Zoom at 4 p.m. each Thursday, starting October 7. Lincoln City events
Coos Bay's Shore Acres Lights Canceled, Other Oregon Coast Event Dropouts
Holiday Lights at Shore Acres was scheduled to return; other cancellations. Yachats events, Newport events, Lincoln City events, Manzanita events, Seaside events
Fun 'n Funky Science Finds on Oregon Coast: Mola Mola and Salmon Shark
Mola mola winding up in the Columbia River and a salmon shark near Cannon Beach. Marine science
Rattling Oregon Coast History: 2005 Tsunami Scare Failures, Successes
The night of June 14, 2005 displayed gaping holes in the tsunami alert procedures. Sciences
N. Oregon Coast's Coaster Theatre Reopens with 'Dorian Gray'
Cannon Beach's Coaster Theatre Playhouse with the drama The Picture of Dorian Gray. Cannon Beach events
What It's Like to Commute Over 100 Miles of Oregon Coast, Part II
Years of wild but scenic drives along some 120 miles: Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Newport

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted