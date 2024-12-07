Mussels Slowly Safer to Consume on N. Oregon Coast

Published 7/12/24 at 6:53 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Oceanside, Oregon) – After over 20 people got sick this spring from eating mussels contaminated with a biotoxin, creating a statewide scare and a ban on all shellfish gathering, things are slowly getting back to normal. (Above: from Cape Lookout - Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Friday that mussel harvest is back on the north Oregon coast from the Washington border down to Cape Lookout.

“Two consecutive tests showed biotoxin levels below the closure limit in this area,” ODFW said.

The area around Oceanside – where mussel harvesting just opened back up – started it all in May. Almost two dozen people who ate mussels grabbed from the Oceanside area became quite sick from the marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison (PSP), which Oregon officials quickly found in much of the mussel population on the Oregon coast as well as bay clams, razor clams and others. All clamming and mussels were shut down here and on the Washington coast, including some commercial oyster areas.

The newly reopened areas for mussels include Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook Bay, Rockaway Beach, Cannon Beach and northward.

It is not safe to gather mussels south of there, which includes Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport, Florence, Winchester Bay, Coos Bay, Bandon, Gold Beach or Brookings. Those areas are still showing elevated levels of PSP.



Yachats

That toxin and domoic acid are still affecting razor clams in Yachats, Florence, Reedsport and Coos Bay.

“Razor clamming remains closed from Yachats to Coos Bay for high levels of PSP and domoic acid,” ODFW said.

Current harvest closures and openings:

Razor clams:





Open from Washington border to Yachats River.

Note: Clatsop beaches close 12:01 a.m. July 15 for conservation.

Closed from Yachats River to Coos Bay north jetty.

Open from Coos Bay north jetty to California border.

Bay clams:

Open coastwide.

Mussels:

Open from Washington border to Cape Lookout.

Closed from Cape Lookout to the Coos Bay north jetty.

Open from the Coos Bay south jetty to the California border.

Crab:

Open coastwide.

People should always call the Shellfish Safety Hotline (1-800-448-2474) before heading out to harvest shellfish or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage .

“Since 1967, Clatsop beaches close each year July 15-Sept. 30 for conservation,” ODFW said. “This lets young clams settle on the beaches to provide future harvest opportunities.”

