Oregon Coast Experts: Take Advantage of Minus Tides This Week Before Seaside's Razor Clam Closure

Published 7/05/24 at 7:05 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Seaside, Oregon) – An outstanding set of low tides are running right now along the north Oregon coast's most clam-rich area, and wildlife experts are urging the public to take advantage of this before the yearly razor clamming conservation closure starts in the middle of this month. Clatsop beach – essentially Seaside through Warrenton – contain more than 90 percent of the state's population of the tasty shellfish morsel.

However, that annual conservation closure begins at 12:01 a.m. July 15, according to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).

“Since 1967, Clatsop beaches close each year July 15-Sept. 30 for conservation,” ODFW said. “This lets young clams settle on the beaches to provide future harvest opportunities.”

According to tide tables, you're looking at -1 foot to -6 inches tides, with some this weekend even lower than that. They happen around 8 a.m. and then get later everyday through July 10.

Visitors to the north Oregon coast are encouraged to take advantage of these low tides to get in that last-minute seafood hookup.

As of July 5, razor clamming is open from the Washington border to Yachats and from Coos Bay north jetty to the California border. However, it is closed from Yachats to Coos Bay north jetty due to elevated biotoxin levels. Biotoxin levels can change rapidly. Remember to always call Oregon Department of Agriculture's (ODA) shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Shellfish Desk at (503) 986-4726, or check the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage before clamming or crabbing.



Seaside Aquarium

More areas for bay clamming on the south Oregon coast just opened up after biotoxins closed it statewide in May. Now areas like Port Orford, Gold Beach and Bandon are again available for snagging the little shellfish.

Know before you go:

- Call the Shellfish Safety Hotline at 800-448-2474 before heading out to harvest shellfish.

- You must have a shellfishing license.

- Daily limit: first 15 clams dug, regardless of size or condition.

- Each digger must have their own container, dig their own clams, and can only have one limit in possession while in the clam digging area (see exception under an Oregon Disabilities Hunting and Fishing Permit.)

Clam diggers can check Clatsop tide charts and go to ODFW’s clamming page for more information on razor clamming. View ODFWs video on how to razor clam.

Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules, and limits. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Oregon Coast Hotels for this - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW























Photos Seaside Aquarium

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted