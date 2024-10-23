Musical Journeys to New Places Hit Central Oregon Coast at Lincoln City, Newport

Published 10/23/24 at 3:55 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Music will take center stage in two central coast towns over the coming weeks and then take you into some new territory. One gig happens this weekend in Lincoln City with a riveting trip to India and the other two take place in Newport's Performing Arts Center (PAC).

In Lincoln City, Sunday, October 27 brings a special voyage that starts at the Lincoln City Cultural Center with “Goddess Within Me,” an explorative Indian dance production. The contemporary dance show mixes the traditional with a modern slant. It starts at 2 p.m.

The central Oregon coast production is grounded in Indian classical traditional dance form Bharatha Natyam from South India, the athletic Chau classical dance from North India, and folk dances which lend themselves to innovation. It features lead dancer/choreographer Jayanthi Raman, and visiting international male and female dancers from Delhi and Chennai, and the production boasts original music score and poetry drawn from ancient and contemporary poets.

It will be narrated in English.

The show is part of a series called “Voyages: Adventures in Music.” The series will continue, with one show per month, through April 2025. Reserved seats are $30 adults, $27 seniors and $15 youth. Cultural Center membership discounts and complimentary tickets will apply. For details, call 541-994-9994.

Discounted multi-show packages will be sold through will be sold through December. To learn more https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?subscription=lccc

In Newport, November 8 at 8:00 p.m. sees “Camp Crush” – Portland’s highly danceable new wave indie pop duo at the PAC. Inspired by bands like The Cure, New Order, Berlin, and Blondie, Camp Crush seamlessly bridges influences of the past and modern-day pop sounds to create a dynamic, mesmerizing sound. The result is a very 80s new wave prom vibe, and audiences are encouraged to lean into it! Seating will be limited (to allow room for dancing), and costumes are welcome (but not required).

Then, on Saturday, November 9, it's time for a bit of Bowie. Major Tomboys comes to the PAC, starting at 7:30 p.m. They are Portland’s all-femme David Bowie tribute band. The self-proclaimed Bowie nerds love to dress up in costumes and share their interpretations of his music with those who also long to rock out in their frock coats and bipperty bopperty hats. They’ll have you singing along with your favorite tracks before you know it – from “Wham bam, thank you, ma’am” to “Ch-ch-ch-changes.”

Tickets for Camp Crush on November 8 are $20, general admission. Tickets for Major Tomboys on November 9 are reserved seats ranging from $15 to $30. These prices are available when tickets are purchased in person at the Newport Performing Arts Center box office (777 W Olive Street) or by phone (541-265-2787). The box office is open Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. Online ticketing is also available (additional fee applies). To learn more or reserve a seat, visit coastarts.org/major-crush

MORE NEWPORT BELOW

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted