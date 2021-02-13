Romantic Thrill of it All: Cool, Tingly Make Out Spots on Oregon Coast

Published 02/13/21 at 4:36 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Love is for suckers – people who suck face, that is. And on the Oregon coast the possibilities for this are just endless. It seems obvious, right? Romance (Highway) 101: take the object of your interest to the beach. Yes, but not all beach experiences are equal when it comes to finding the perfect make out spot or ways to woo. (Above: Nye Beach at night)

Whether you be on a first date or a pair of seasoned warriors from the House of Love, here's a few suggestions, with ways to be truly alone being the focus.



Photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast



Docks and Beaches at Night. So much of that gushy, lovey-dovey thing happens at night, and yet nighttime is when most just ignore the beach. 'Tis a bit of a mistake. The sands after dark provide the most romantic vibe of all, really, with fishing boat lights on the horizon or the moon sparkling on the ocean. Sure, it can be colder but winds often die down at night. Bring a flashlight and don't go out when tides are especially nutty. It will be awesome.

This and the famed docks or boardwalks of some areas. Case in point: North Bend and Bandon on the south coast. Both are lit nicely by stylish lamps, and that sound of the water quietly lapping against pilings or wood is enticing after dark. It's then you'll really find you're alone and there's few things cozier for two than these sights and sounds.





Long, Hand-Holding Walks on the Beach. It's cliché but it still rings true. You can keep swiping right on this one. Really, just about any Oregon coast beach will do; it's more a matter of timing. Some beaches aren't quite as busy as others, however, and thus more conducive to that oh-so-coveted alone time.

Southern Oregon coast beaches certainly have a lesser volume of other folks, and if you get in between towns you're really apt to be by yourselves. In and around Ophir / Nesika is a good place to hide out in the open air, or the miles of secret beaches (including actual Secret Beach) at the Samuel H. Boardman Corridor near Brookings.

On the northern half, to get away from crowds hit Nye Beach in Newport and keep walking towards Agate Beach. Fairly soon after Jump-Off Joe you'll be in that sort of netherworld between them and nary a soul is there. Tillicum Beach (above) near Yachats and Waldport gets really cozy for two if you walk a little ways south or north of the access, and the occasional indentation in the cliffs provide enough space to get away from the wind and the eyes of others.

Romantic Viewpoints. Those soaring summits like Cape Foulweather or Neahkahnie Mountain are irresistible, especially if hard weather hits and you hide in your rig. But they're also usually well populated. To keep things a little more on the down-low and perhaps in your car – if the weather gets crummy – there are two really high vantage points that are normally devoid of others.

Look to Anderson's Viewpoint just south of Cape Lookout State Park, where you're actually overlooking that park and a vast seascape from quite a ways up. Just as remarkable is the unnamed paved pullout just south of Yachats, which you'll find just as the road rises and peaks, and the next bend starts southward towards the Cape Perpetua area. It's hard to miss: it's the only such vaulted viewpoint between Perpetua and Yachats.

Kissing Rock. About a mile south of Gold Beach, just after you've crossed a small bridge over a creek, there's a towering, semi-pointed structure jutting up out of the sand, and in front sits the parking lot to what is simply known as Kissing Rock. It's not like Mother Nature designed it for kissing, but it's as good a spot as any.

It doesn't hurt that from one angle there's a chunk of rock with a crack in it that looks a tad like a pair of lips kissing towards the sky.

Down on the beach, it's primarily soft sands, unless winter scours out a lot and then more rock structures dot the walk.

The main formation rounds up with a tip at the end, giving it a look a little like a super hero's cowl. But if you're serious about the smooching, the semi-attached rock structures huddled around give you little places tucked away from the winds. Spaces between them seem almost like hidden caves at one point, then condensing down to what are claustrophobic crevices. It's an intriguing and fascinating place to explore, and then there's a couple of miles worth of fun southward as you reach into Cape Sebastian territory.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour





MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted