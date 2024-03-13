A Luminous View Above the Oregon Coast Waters and Newport's Nye Beach

Published 3/12/24 at 5:25 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) - Perched atop a cliff at Nye Beach, a kind of elder statesman of a building overlooks the moody seas of Newport. In some ways, that street-facing exterior has a feel like an old New England inn, a place with tales to tell. In other ways, it's pure Oregon coast luxury lodging with that familiar shingled look that makes many a building here charmers. The place is chic yet a bit rustic.

Indeed, Newport's Inn at Nye Beach goes back a few decades, and in the last one it became this more upscale-oriented iteration, now with an impressive eco ethos.

First, however, ya gotta check out that view.

The Inn at Nye Beach's outdoor Infinity spa is a bit of a social media darling – and no surprise. Picture this on a crisp Oregon coast eve as the last hues of daylight fade into twilight. You're immersed in warm waters as a cool ocean breeze sets in and stars begin to pepper the sky, their glow mirrored by the spa’s own luminous dance.

Infinity is an apt name: during the day, snapshots are numerous showing this feature blurring the line between pool and horizon. You can't tell where the spa ends sometimes.

Snapped up as an older, legacy hotel in the area ten years ago, new owners the Lee family went about a striking renovation that kept some of the historic charm of the original exterior, namely those atmospheric leading lines in the architecture that imparted a mariner vibe.

Then they went seriously green, winning plenty of accolades for that. Just check out the solar panels up top.

Many will be overjoyed to know pets are welcome in some rooms.

Each room features a flat-screen HDTV, high thread count, eco-friendly toiletries, a gas fireplace (cue the romantic music), and a microwave. There are studio ocean view rooms, ocean view suites, and city view rooms where the lights and charms of Nye Beach come alive. There's even a two-suite unit perfect for kids.





They offer a variety of comforts commonly found along the Oregon shoreline, including complimentary wi-fi and a free continental breakfast. Uniquely, the wi-fi extends all the way to the beach beneath. For those who can’t leave work behind, there’s no better feeling than meeting a deadline with your feet buried in the sand.

Moreover, each morning the breakfast is freshly prepared.

Beyond the remarkable outdoor spa, you can also enjoy the fire pits that enhance the stunning vistas. Indoors, the establishment provides board games for rent, a good collection of DVDs, an elevator that accommodates wheelchairs, and exclusive artisanal tea and coffee selections that are a rare find on the Oregon coast.



Nye Beach

In the end, it's that little central Oregon coast hotspot of Nye Beach that's the big attraction. That's been the case for well over 100 years. Nye Beach was once known as the “Honeymoon Capital of the World” back in old timey, Victorian swimsuit times. The romantic vibe there stayed well through the century, maybe even more so when Nye Beach became a slightly run-down area, where innovative artists settled in until maybe the late '90s. They created a tradition of breaking new ground in aesthetics, and the neighborhood's current mix of modern chic and old world Americana testifies to that.

Inn at Nye Beach fits right in.

729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com.

