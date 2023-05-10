Old Oregon Coast Home Movies at Lincoln City Museum - Maybe Even Yours

Published 10/05/23 at 7:22 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Home Movie Day is a phenomenon celebrated around the globe, although still to many an unknown delight of all things celluloid waiting to be discovered. For those with old footage of the Oregon coast lying around their closets, this day presents a unique opportunity in Lincoln City. (Above: Roads End area of LIncoln City in the '40s)

Saturday, October 21 is Oregon Coast Home Movie Day at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum (NLCHM) in Lincoln City, happening from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It's free and open to the public.

“Home Movie Day is celebrated worldwide,” said the NLCHM. “It is a fun interactive event, where you can learn about different small gauge movie formats, get your own movies inspected and repaired by a film archivist, learn how to preserve and protect your films, and get recommendations for digitization.”

That's right: you can get your old movies worked on or even screened.

Beyond the help the museum offers up, you'll get to see old home movies of the region and the town – and maybe even your own. All of it is projected onto a big screen for people to watch that day.

“The best part is watching your own family’s precious memories on the big screen,” the museum said. “NLCHM will also be projecting films from their own collection, including footage of Lincoln City and other Oregon coast locations in the 1950s and 1960s.”

8mm, super-8mm, and 16mm films are accepted day of, on a first come first served basis. If you want to guarantee a spot, you can drop off your films at NLCHM, 4907 SW HWY 101, Lincoln City, Wednesday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are interested in getting VHS, hi8, MiniDV or other media inspected and screened, contact NLCHM as soon as possible. Email: director@nlchm.org. 541-996-6698.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours









MORE PHOTOS BELOW



























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted