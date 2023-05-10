Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Old Oregon Coast Home Movies at Lincoln City Museum - Maybe Even Yours

Published 10/05/23 at 7:22 p.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Old Oregon Coast Home Movies at Lincoln City Museum - Maybe Even Yours

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Home Movie Day is a phenomenon celebrated around the globe, although still to many an unknown delight of all things celluloid waiting to be discovered. For those with old footage of the Oregon coast lying around their closets, this day presents a unique opportunity in Lincoln City. (Above: Roads End area of LIncoln City in the '40s)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for summer
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for summer
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for summer
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for summer
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for summer
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for summer
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; summer deals

Saturday, October 21 is Oregon Coast Home Movie Day at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum (NLCHM) in Lincoln City, happening from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It's free and open to the public.

“Home Movie Day is celebrated worldwide,” said the NLCHM. “It is a fun interactive event, where you can learn about different small gauge movie formats, get your own movies inspected and repaired by a film archivist, learn how to preserve and protect your films, and get recommendations for digitization.”

That's right: you can get your old movies worked on or even screened.

Beyond the help the museum offers up, you'll get to see old home movies of the region and the town – and maybe even your own. All of it is projected onto a big screen for people to watch that day.

“The best part is watching your own family’s precious memories on the big screen,” the museum said. “NLCHM will also be projecting films from their own collection, including footage of Lincoln City and other Oregon coast locations in the 1950s and 1960s.”

8mm, super-8mm, and 16mm films are accepted day of, on a first come first served basis. If you want to guarantee a spot, you can drop off your films at NLCHM, 4907 SW HWY 101, Lincoln City, Wednesday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are interested in getting VHS, hi8, MiniDV or other media inspected and screened, contact NLCHM as soon as possible. Email: director@nlchm.org. 541-996-6698.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

UPDATE: Coast Guard Ends Search for Woman Swept Away at Rialto Beach, Washing...
Witnesses said she was sucked into the surf by heavy waves

Video: What It's Like to Get Near Terrible Tilly, N. Oregon Coast Mystery Island
You're not allowed to land but just getting close is astounding. Cannon Beach, Seaside, tuffted puffins

Seaside Event Digs Into Mysterious Bayocean, the Oregon Coast Ghost Town
September 28 at 6 p.m. at Seaside Brewing. History, Seasode events, Tillamook

Pretty to Pretty Freaky: The Grunt Sculpins of Washington / Oregon Coast Make...
Video: grunt sculpin (Rhamphocottus richardsonii) actually prefers walking. Marine sciences

Old Oregon Coast Home Movies at Lincoln City Museum
Maybe Even Yours Saturday, October 21 at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum. Lincoln City events

Life Extension Work on N. Oregon Coast's Astoria-Megler Bridge Over Early
Work was calculated to take well into 2024

What Are the Best Beaches of Depoe Bay: Oregon Coast Question Answered
Trick question: there are no beaches in Depoe Bay, but many very close. Travel tips, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Fogarty Beach

Video: Masses of Dragonflies Migrating Along Oregon Coast
Sometimes huge walls of them appear. Sciences


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted