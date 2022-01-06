Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Cape Kiwanda's Wilder Sides in Images: Killer Oregon Coast Sights

Published 06/01/22 at 11:25 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Cape Kiwanda's Wilder Sides in Images: Killer Oregon Coast Sights

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Pacific City, Oregon) - Jutting out from the southern end of Pacific City, there's a comparatively small headland that is a land loaded with secrets and wowing finds. Its golden, wind-chiseled features are craggy and alien in many spots, giving way to one wild discovery after another. There's not just killer views on the north Oregon coast's Cape Kiwanda, there's an astounding array of shapes, colors and even sounds up here.(Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Initially, you walk up a fairly steep incline of about thirty feet of loose sand that can really put some cramps in your legs. It's a workout. Yet this strenuous patch is well worth it: Cape Kiwanda is an endless trove of visual treasures. It all begins with the viewpoints on the southern side you've just trekked up, with the beachfront spreading out forever to the south. Various browns, yellows and shades of gold dot the landscape in increasingly stranger forms up here, including some of the wild delights and otherworldly places that are tucked out of view a bit and take some exploring to find.


Just below this main part of the headland there's a little cove with some odd surprises, including a small but long crack that occasionally squirts up ocean water out of nowhere. It's a kick to watch.


There's much that changed about Cape Kiwanda in the last two years, including the configurations of the fencing. This little surprise crack in the rock and its cove are a one area that's always been fenced off. Don't hop the fence and go down there: daredevils have done just that and died. A few years back, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) had to deal with so many deaths in this spot they had a special session to figure out new preventative measures.

Wander further to the north along this striking Oregon coast landmark and you'll find a host of viewpoints where you can see the irregular shapes and colors of the features where you've just been. Parts let you look down at remarkably complex shapes just to the west of the cape. Chunks of it have long been disconnected from the parent Kiwanda and now form oddball thin but tall islands next to it.


There are other, numerous coves in view here, where enormous waves slam against the grand, gold structures with dramatic intensity no matter what the weather.

Whatever you do, if it's a sunny day, make sure to come around sunset. It lights up those golden cliffs and turns them into bright oranges or yellows, making them glow in an unforgettable way.

Then there's always the top of the enormous dune that hovers above the eastern portion of Cape Kiwanda, where kids of all ages enjoy running up to the top and then sliding down on boards, sleds or even tumbling down, literally rolling themselves down the steep hill.

The manmade fencing here can create its own wonders. If the wind blows just right, it zips through the holes in the metal tubing and makes an unusual howling/whistling noise.

Hotels in Pacific City - Where to eat - Pacific City Maps and Virtual Tours


Idyllic Beach Houses

Kiwanda Coastal Properties

 

 

 

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Wild 'n Wacky Maker of Monsters in One Oregon Coast Burgh
In Depoe Bay, gargantuan waves that are the cause of constant spectacle
Washington Coast Free State Park Days June 11, 12 and 19
A handful of coast parks require a Discover Pass or a $10 fee
Effervescent Juneteenth Festival Returns to S. Oregon Coast's Coos Bay
June 18 - 19 brings food, music, fun, education and history. Coos Bay events
Cape Kiwanda's Wilder Sides in Images: Killer Oregon Coast Sights
Comparatively small headland that is a land loaded with finds, even sounds
Messages In Arty Bottles Dropped on South Oregon Coast Bring Prizes
Bandon has its Bottle Faeries who leave decorative, ocean-themed bottles. South coast events
Surreal Science, Oddities Found Between Florence and Yachats on Central Orego...
Mysterious steps embedded in rock, log that pierces a rocky blob, faces and holes in things
Mysterious, Even Mystical at One N. Oregon Coast Spot Near Cannon Beach
200 feet below the cliff, where a whole other world resides. Travel tips
N. Oregon Coast's Tenor Guitar Gathering in Astoria Highlighted by Trolley Si...
Tenor Guitar Gathering settles in again on June 3 - 4. Astoria events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted