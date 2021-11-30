Another Round of King Tides This Weekend on Oregon / Washington Coast

Published 11/30/21 at 6:12 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – Get ready for some more big wave action along the Oregon coast and Washington coast, although it won't be as big of a show as last month's King Tides event. King Tides happen December 3 – 5 this weekend, bringing some of the largest high tides of the whole year, and officials in both states are asking for volunteers to take pictures of the event for the King Tides Project. (Above: Bandon's Devil's Kitchen during king tides last year, courtesy Gleneda Borton / King Tides Project)

Unlike last time, no major storms are coming to shove those tide tables up even farther. Indeed, it will be fairly sunny in most areas, with mostly sunny days on the southern Oregon coast.

An oddity this time around is that while the bulk of the Washington coast sees king tides happening December 3 – 5, in Westport, Washington it's all delayed by a day, with the big tides coming December 4 – 6.

King Tides Safety on Washington / Oregon Coast: Or How Not To Get Killed

Organizers are asking the public to take photographs of the high tides of those days as part of the King Tides Project.

Scientists around the world need these – and shots of normal tides of the same area – for the purpose of comparison. Sea level rise is a real threat in the coming decades and the Pacific Northwest coastline is already seeing it, so experts need to compare what these places normally look like and what happens to them at king tides.

For more on the Washington beaches, see Washington's King Tides Project. Post king tides photos to the free app called MyCoast under king tides: https://mycoast.org/wa. This is for Washington coast pics only.

For the Oregon coast, organizers need the same thing: photos of the massive king tides. Post photos and reports to https://www.oregonkingtides.net/.

King tides are actually called perigean high tides, created by the fact the moon and the sun are both pulling on the Earth's ocean tides in a more powerful way because they are lined up this time of year and closer.



Downtown Waldport at King Tides, courtesy Jon French / King Tides Project

This month's king tides won't have a storm system coinciding, thus sending the high tides into flood stages as they did last month along the Oregon and Washington coasts. Highest tides of those days will still be powerful, however.

See Oregon Coast Weather (including tides) - Washington Coast Weather

At Lincoln City, high tides for those days will be at around 8 feet, happening at 10:40 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and noon on December 3,4 and 5.

At Ilwaco, Washington, high tides will be up at nearly 10 feet at 11:30, noon and 1 p.m. on those respective days.

For the odd one out, Westport will also see some of the highest tides at around 11 feet, with December 4 happening at noon, December 5 a little after noon, and December 6 at 1:36 p.m.

Wesport, Washington, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington King Tides Project



At Rockaway Beach, courtesy Lawrence Soto / King Tides Project





Hug Point, courtesy Tiffany Boothe / Seaside Aquarium

