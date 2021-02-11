High Wind Watch, Warning for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Active Weekend

Published 11/02/21 at 5:26 AM PDT - Updated 11/02/21 at 5:56 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – [UPDATE: HIGH WIND WARNING FOR SOUTH COAST, WARNING LIKELY FOR NORTH] - What the National Weather Service (NWS) is calling an “active weather” pattern this week kicks off Wednesday and Thursday with a high wind watch and a high wind warning for different sections. There's the possibility of gusts up to 60 mph from the southern Oregon coast through the middle of the Washington coast. There could be some lively surf as well, but as yet nothing especially dangerous.

It may mean some good storm watching, however. The first set of King Tides occurs close on the heels, starting on Friday.

The NWS issued a high wind watch for late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon, for the areas of Florence up through the central Washington coast, but the high watch for the south coast was changed to a high wind warning. It all starts at Gold Beach and ends up around Raymond, Washington. South winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, but higher on the south coast. Beaches and headlands through regions from Coos Bay, Florence, Newport, Oceanside, Cannon Beach to Long Beach and beyond could be seeing gusts up to 60 mph.

The high wind watch for the Oregon and Washington coast will likely be changed to a high wind warning.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” the NWS said. “Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.”

On the southern Oregon coast, the NWS said the strongest winds will happen at southern-facing capes and headlands.

Offshore, the NWS is issuing a variety of small craft advisories over the week and expecting heavy gales out at sea, especially later in the week.

The NWS said offshore combined seas will build to 12 to 14 feet, which often translates into a decent wave show along rocky spots. Washington's Cape Disappointment and Coos Bay's Shore Acres could well make a bit of a spectacle for storm watchers.

“Seasonably cool and wet” is how the NWS is describing the days after the high wind watch for the Pacific Northwest in general, but it is not known at this time if any storm watch conditions will be present on the beaches, other than lots of rain and gusts.

“Models seem to be coming into better agreement that active weather will continue through the weekend and likely into early next week, which is fairly typical for this time of year,” the NWS said.

