Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Headliners Announced for Florence Winter Music Festival, Taking Over Central Oregon Coast in Jan

Published 9/29/24 at 5:45 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Florence, Oregon) – Once again, the final weekend in January gets particularly hot in Florence.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

The central Oregon coast town and its Florence Events Center just announced the headliners for the Florence Winter Music Festival. Seven smokin' bands bring in a heaping helping of incendiary bluegrass, foot-stompin’ Americana and cajoling folk music, happening January 23 through 25.

On top of all that, eight workshops are given for musicians, covering topics like performance and songwriting.

Among the highlights are the full two-day passes, still going for $109 for a little (though usually $129.)

Ticket prices include the workshops.

The first day – Thursday, January 23 – starts off with the Take the Stage open mic, with free admission. This always entertaining community open mic event will be unleashed from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

“It’s a good ol’ fashioned hootenanny with a two-song limit - all acoustic, no electric instruments or amplification,” said festival organizer Rachel Pearson. “Come sign up, sing, play, collaborate, and have fun cheering on your friends and neighbors on the Florence Events Center flat floor stage. As a bonus, professional musicians will be on hand to accompany those who wish backup. The hootenanny is free and open to the public, and musicians of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate.”

On Friday, the central Oregon coast fave kicks off with a free concert by Portland's Tony Furtado, a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist adept on banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar, and baritone ukulele.

Kristen Grainger & True North is a bluegrass-leaning Americana powerhouse of terrific songwriting, lush vocals and crazy-good instrumentalists. Kristen has collected accolades and awards at Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Wildflower Arts & Music Festival, Merlefest, Kerrville; and, together with Dan Wetzel, at Wintergrass. Kristin also won Common Ground‘s 2022 Acoustic Roots Songwriting Contest, and 2019 Roots Northwest songwriting competition.

When they take the stage, True North weaves captivating stories, mind-bending harmonies, and electrifying instrumentals that leave audiences spellbound. As Folk World (UK) aptly put it, “What comes over loud and clear is that one is in the presence of some seriously talented musicians.”


Henhouse Prowlers

Henhouse Prowlers are on at 8:30 p.m. They return to Florence by popular demand and command the stage with their high-energy, eclectic servings of bluegrass flavored by music from all parts of the world. These official Cultural Ambassadors for the US State Department show the world what American bluegrass is all about.

On Saturday, the fun begins with Whiskey Deaf Bluegrass Duo at 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. They perform bluegrass, old-time and early country, mostly drawn from early pioneers in the music. They bring to the stage many years of professional experience and skill. Their shows are always spontaneous, entertaining, joyous, and feature exciting instrumental work amid a unique repertoire of interesting songs and an unforgettable on-stage presence.

Thunder & Rain 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Thunder and Rain is a newgrass band based in Nashville. They weave together bluegrass instrumentation with award winning songwriting inspired by pop, country, classic rock and old time. Three-part harmony and sing-along choruses support image-rich lyricism and thunderous banjo / fiddle drive. In their decade-long career, the band has shared the stage with Billy Strings, Krueger Brothers, Peter Rowan, AJ Lee and Blue Summit and Brothers Comatose. “Run With You,” a single released in 2020, was selected for the IBMA Songwriter Showcase 2023.

Tony Furtado with Luke Price perform at 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Luke Price is a multi-instrumentalist performer, composer, and studio musician based in Portland, Oregon.

Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Coming off an amazing 2024 Florence Winter Music Festival performance, brothers Miles and Teo Quale with bassist Andrew Osborn and guitarist Ian Ly have been invited to an astounding number of important festivals and gigs, including The Grand Ole Opry. With their vibrant mix of Bluegrass, Dawg (David Grisman style), Jazz, and original acoustic sounds they have become instant fan favorites.


Della Mae

Della Mae is the headliner at 8:30 to 9:45 p.m. They are an all-women string band featuring founder and fiddle player Kimber Ludiker, lead vocalist/guitarist Celia Woodsmith, guitarist Avril Smith, and bassist Vickie Vaughn.

Workshops began Friday morning and continue through Saturday afternoon. Anyone with a ticket to any main stage show during the festival may attend all workshops with no additional fees. Workshops are also available to those without concert tickets for a recommended $10 donation to the nonprofit FACE (Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment), the festival’s producers.

See WinterMusicFestival.org and at facebook.com/WinterMusicFestivalFlorence.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - - Where to eat - - Florence Oregon Virtual Tour, Map



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com


More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon's Tillamook Coast Now 'Destination Verified' for Accessibility
Tillamook, Garibaldi, Pacific City, Oceanside, Manzanita, Netarts win honors

N. Oregon Coast Reopens Razor Clamming Oct. 1 - Some Closures Still in Effect
Bay clam advisory around Waldport, other closures south coast. Marine sciences

Seaside Aquarium Building Turns 100 This Week - Century of Oregon Coast Histo...
August 9, 1924 the natatorium went up, later becoming the aquarium

Oregon Weather Updates, Alerts, Live Conditions, Valley, Southern / Central /...
Portland, Gresham, Columbia Gorge, The Dalles, Salem, Willamette Valley, Eastern Oregon, McMinnville, Yamhill Wine Country, Corvallis, Albany, Bend, Central Oregon, Cascade Mountains, Klamath Falls, Burns, Eugene, Medford, Ashland, Roseburg, Ontario

Odd Facts About Portland's Last Sunset After 8 p.m. - Oregon / Washington Coa...
Last until April; how sunset is really a projection. Weather

Mussels, Razor Clams Reopen on Majority of Oregon Coast
Tillamook Head (Cannon Beach) down to Cape Blanco is again open. Marine sciences

State Parks Taking Comments on Beach Camping Ban at South Oregon Coast's Broo...
Seeking input after residents fed up with homeless issues, trash, health issues

Outdoor Events at Oregon's Tillamook Coast Include Birding, Helping Cape Lookout
Explore Nature Series events on Aug 14, 18 and 25h. Oceanside events, Pacific City events


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted