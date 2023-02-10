Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Haunted Taft Tours Dig Up the Spirits of Central Oregon Coast

Published 10/02/23 at 5:57 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Haunted Taft Tours Dig Up the Spirits of Central Oregon Coast

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – You could say this event is truly with the “zeitgeist” of Lincoln City. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Little Taft, once a town by itself and now a neighborhood of the central Oregon coast city, is once again host to ghosts. Well, the Haunted Taft Tours, anyway. They kick into full gear over the next four weekends, into Halloween, showing off the ghouls, hobgoblins and the paranormal of the district and its illustrious Siletz Bay.

The first gig starts on Saturday, October 7. Here, attendees will learn all about the ghost schooner of Siletz Bay and how it's appeared and then dissipated over the decades. There's even some actual archaeological finds and history to support a schooner's existence in the mudflats. You'll get to know an infamous celebrity spirit that resides in this 'hood, about bootleggers of Taft and about various creatures of the night in town.

All takes place in a “spine-chilling walking tour of Historic Taft,” say organizers.

Tours will depart from the Sapphire Center (4840 SE Hwy 101) and they ask that you arrive ten minutes early. Tickets https://hauntedtaft.com/

Tour times are:

October 7th, 6:30 p.m.
October 7th, 7 p.m.
October 14th, 6:30 p.m.
October 14th, 7 p.m.
October 21st, 6:30 p.m.
October 21st, 7 p.m.
October 28th, 6:30 p.m.
October 28th, 7 p.m.

Legends, rumors, sightings, stories, tales and hauntings: it's all a part of this good-natured trip back in time. There's true history in this little Oregon coast district: it's where the movement to create Lincoln City out of seven little villages was born in the '40s, and where a speakeasy was in the '20s.


This was the town with the “Red Devils” - a humorous club of sorts of samaritans and organizers who actually created a load of beneficial events in the early and mid century. Sometimes, they are “resurrected” for the Haunted Taft Tours and appear in costume.

If you're lucky you may get to spot Bigfoot as the tour sometimes delves into sightings of the famed ape-like creature on the central Oregon coast.

It's also possible, say organizers, that new and old ghosts alike may crash the party.

Sapphire Center may well be part of the tour. Owner Claire Hagen says her retail space in the historic Bailey Building has its own ectoplasmic individuals, though they're a playful bunch. https://hauntedtaft.com/

