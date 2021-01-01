Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast's Goonies Rock - Movies Made a Blob Famous

Published 01/01/21 at 7:05 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – You could start this article off with a hearty “Heeeey You Guys…..” That seems overkill, however, as all you need to do is mention Goonies and Oregon coast in the same phrase and you've got the interest of many piqued.

The Goonies movie of the mid-80s was to most a goofy, even schlocky kids cinematic foray, but to increasing hordes over the decades it became a cult monster. Much of it was filmed right here in Oregon, in Astoria, but some especially famed bits happened in Cannon Beach. One iconic scene happened at Ecola State Park's Indian Beach.

The big outstanding feature here at Indian Beach is the rock structure in the distance called "Goonies Rock," used as a kind of gigantic “keyhole” marker in the movie. Once, long ago, few noted the ancient basalt structure. Now, because of the movie, it's practically the centerpiece.


At the northern end of Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park, another 1.5 miles after the main part of the park, you'll find this crescent-shaped beach filled with cobblestones, where a there's a lovely view of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse and where numerous rocky shapes stand and get slammed by large waves. At the cove's southernmost end, you can amble over some large boulders and reach more rock slabs to sit on, perfect for watching the water rage against other wedges that dare stand against it.

This rocky semi-circle is enclosed by two headland areas, with maybe a quarter mile worth of walking area. Granted, it's mostly covered with stones and doesn't have much in the way of flat sandy areas, so it's not the best spot for lying around. But it is undeniably beautiful and cozy, with a viewpoint and a picnic table sitting above its northern end.

At the parking lot for Indian Beach is the main trailhead going over Tillamook Head. It's another six miles to Seaside from there.


More Goonies / Oregon Coast Movie Facts:


Ecola State Park from above

Goonies' presence here was for a bit outshone by the fact the first Twilight movie was also filmed in this spot. Yes, Goonies Rock appeared in that movie as well. (Hmmm…..crossover universe???) The attention seems to have swung back again.

The Fratelli's were the bad guy family of crooks in the movie, and their hideout was a specially-constructed building at the bluff at Ecola State Park. The Scottish neo-blues alt rock band The Fratellis did indeed get their name from the movie.


Robert Davi played Jake Fratelli, and he went on to be famous for many things. Another more powerful cult following is the Stargate fanbase: Davi played the insidious character Kolya in the Stargate Atlantis series. In a wacky coincidence, Davi was born in Astoria – Astoria, New York, that is. Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours




