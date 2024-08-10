Glorious Ocean Views to October's Second Summer on Oregon Coast

Published 10/08/24 at 7:07 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – So far, this month has been amazeballs in the weather department on the Oregon coast, and that looks to be a general trend for a bit. This time of year is often the best the coastline can dish up, called the Second Summer out here. (Above: Pacific Escape)

It's also been a month of incredible night sky phenomena: the aurora borealis has made more than one appearance, and even glowing sand (bioluminescent phtyoplankton) has been spotted in recent weeks.

So where to go to get the wowing views of all this? Lincoln City has two incredible options and some decent availability – which includes November and December's turn for stormy weather. Two particular vacation homes sit high on ocean cliff perches and host a bundle of folks.

There aren't many places in Lincoln City where the people on the beach are few and far between. Yet Pacific Escape overlooks just that isolated situation, a stretch of the central Oregon coast town where there aren't any beach accesses for awhile – and thus few, if any, souls. Three bedrooms, three baths and a place to fit eight people: this one is an outstanding gem.

Pacific Escape is on a cliff above this deserted spot, the nearest beach access is a few minutes away by car (but a 15-minute walk). You're definitely in your own little world here, with expansive ocean views but part of the home looking out into thick, green forest. Indeed, the Agnes Creek Open Space is minutes away by foot.

Enormous panoramic views are the focal point here – quite literally. Much of the home, including kitchen and bedrooms, gazes out onto the vast seascape. The sprawling wooden deck is filled with Adirondack chairs and all that ocean, as well as a Jacuzzi. From there, you've got steps leading down to a small yard that lets you gaze over the edges of the cliff. The living room is filled with this view, as is the dining room and upstairs bedrooms. The latter is one of the more incredible views as you're up quite high.

The home is perfect for a romantic two-person getaway or a family jaunt.

It's two floors of coastal wonder, with fine wood floors and copious wood flourishes throughout. There's a sleek and upscale yet woodsy vibe. An open floor plan gives way to all those sights, and the dining table hosts eight folks. There's also a flat screen TV, one room that gazes out into a forest, a picnic table and a gas fireplace.

“Separate gathering area upstairs for reading or games. Bedrooms are large with beautiful new furnishings,” said A1 Beach Rentals, with runs this knockout spot. There's great whale watching, they added.

Other amenities: there's an ice maker, French press, fully stocked kitchen (which has an island) and wi-fi.

The Porthole in Lincoln City is another home managed by A1 Beach Rentals which can host up to 10 people with three queen beds and four twin beds. Again, it stands on a perch overlooking the ocean, at the end of a quiet, tiny road that definitely gives you the sense of being secluded.

From some spots, it looks like the sea is coming right at you. That wraparound deck seems to almost go on forever. That's only on the second floor. The ground floor, right up on that cliff, features a large outdoor patio space near the edge which features an outdoor potbelly stove so you can keep warm 'n comfy during those manic moments of Oregon coast weather. On top of it all, there's a swinging seat on the patio beneath the balcony.

Packing in a further punch are the Adirondack chairs – and plenty of them.

Inside, the Porthole is massive with atmospheric old-school woods and whites, hearkening back to the classic coast many knew in the '60s through the '80s. The vaulted ceiling is both elegant and stately, especially with the large white beams. Many of those same outstanding views are to be had from inside the place as well, where hardwood floors give way to stunning windowed vistas at just about every turn.

Another grand feature: the river rock fireplace, custom-made by the owners. It's also got a hot tub.

All are found through A1 Beach Rentals. 1-(503)-232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

