Florence Puts the Frights in Central Oregon Coast with Elaborate Haunted Maze

Published 10/01/24 at 5:45 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Florence, Oregon) – That panda down the way....there's just something not right about that panda. (Courtesy photos from C.R.O.W.)

Indeed, there's something terribly wrong. But that's what happens when Florence's Rhody Days gets taken over by terror. It's no longer a carnival – it's a carn-EVIL.

So goes the back story of the 2024 Carn-EVIL of Terror Haunted Maze in the central Oregon coast town. The local theater group C.R.O.W. puts on its seventh annual haunted happenin' at the Florence Events Center. There will be five nights of frights: October 25th, 26th, 29th, 30th, and 31st from 6 - 9 p.m.

“When most people think of a small-town carnival, they imagine laughter, delicious junk food, games, rides, and family fun,” said C.R.O.W. organizers. “But this year, something is different. Florence's annual carnival has been taken over by an extreme EVIL that turns happy days into a total nightmare! Most people won't make it out alive.”

For the younger ones (and those not-so-fans of horror) there's a less scary family hour held on October 26th from 5 - 6 p.m. It then transitions back to the spookier fun at 6 p.m. Suggested minimum age for the regular maze is 8 years or older, and entry is always at parents’ discretion, and at your own risk.

The Oregon coast group's efforts were voted “Best Haunt in Oregon 2018” by Oregon Haunted Houses.

Each year, the group's little terror fest has gotten larger and larger. Last year the theme was “Twisted.” “Freak Show” in (2019) and “Quarantine” in 2018, and together the mazes acquired so much appeal that over 1000 guests passed through, traveling from as far away as Astoria, Bandon, Eugene/Springfield, Brookings, Washington and California, and beyond.

The Florence Events Center provides indoor restroom facilities, concessions, lobby games, and photo opportunities with the ghouls and your pals.

“Imagine Rhody Days but absolutely horrifying,” said CROW's Artistic Director, Melanie Heard. “Pretty much everyone has been to a carnival at least once in their lives. This year's theme will take something normally fun and happy and completely distort it, twisting many of your favorite things into the stuff of nightmares. We have some awesome scares planned, and one of my favorite things is hearing people scream!”

The group is well known for its exceptionally high-quality production values in their annual performance-based projects, including costumes, make-up, scenic design elements, props, lighting, sound, and acting. All scares aside, the Haunted Maze and all its previous incarnations have always been annual fundraisers for the entire non-profit arts program. All of the funds go to programs for youth on this part of the Oregon coast.

Heard said the money from these kooky, spooky gigs goes directly to scholarships for dance classes, summer camps, various kinds of workshops – and especially future musicals and educational materials needed by the program.

Maze admission is $12 per person, per entry or $44 for a party of four (must be used same night). Tickets are sold at the door by cash or credit card. The maze is ADA accessible. There will be onsite food and drinks provided by The Florence Events Center. For more information about the maze including photos, videos, and FAQ’s, visit www.crowkids.com and click on the Haunted Maze tab.

Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

