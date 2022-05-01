Flooding A Possibility to Likelihood Along Parts of Oregon Coast

Published 01/05/22 at 4:32 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – The snowfall is gone, the roads to and from the beaches are no longer icing up, and even the king tides have disappeared. Yet flooding will likely be a problem still on the Oregon coast, perhaps messing with your road trip along Highway 101. (Above: flooding in Seaside last year, courtesy Angi D. Wildt Gallery)

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for all of the northern half of the Oregon coast and the south Washington coast, while there is a flood warning for an area just east of Bandon on the south Oregon coast.

For the upper half of Oregon’s coast and lower third of Washington’s coastline, the flood watch is in effect through Friday, with the NWS saying heavy rains and other factors will quite possibly cause flooding along the highway and beach towns, especially at rivers. The Willamette Valley and I-5 corridor towns such as Portland, Salem, Eugene and McMinnville are also under such threats.

Along the coastlines of Washington and Oregon, rainfall of an inch to two inches per day are expected periodically through the week, meaning downright drenching conditions. This, coupled with melting snow from the Cascades and coastal hills, could combine to make for problematic roadways.

“Rain, locally heavy at times, is expected later Wednesday through Thursday,” the NWS said. “At the same time, snow levels will be rising. Together, expect rising river levels, with potential of some flooding. Main concern will be those rivers that drain the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, but flooding is possible for those rivers that drain the Oregon Cascades.”

The NWS said to keep an eye on local weather conditions and roadway conditions. Residents of all affected regions should be ready to take action if water levels rise. The flood watch is in effect through Friday.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” the NWS said.

A more severe flood warning has been issued for the Coquille River in Coos County, especially in the town of Coquille, just east of Bandon.

“At 21.0 feet, The Coquille River is at flood stage,” the NWS said late Tuesday night. “Expect flooding of farmland and low-lying areas throughout the flood plain along the Coquille River.”

A variety of gale warnings offshore spell trouble for mariners off the Oregon coast and Washington coast in the coming days, but wave height won’t be especially remarkable, clocking in at combined seas of 11 feet to maybe 18 feet at times. This will bring rather dramatic large waves to rocky areas, especially Shore Acres near Coos Bay, and quite likely to other spots like Yachats.

These conditions won’t create great dangers on the beaches this week, but given the rainfall amounts you’ll want to find spots to watch the waves from your car.

Flooding near Lincoln City, courtesy Coho Inn



Shore Acres near Coos Bay



Bandon, courtesy Gleneda Borton

